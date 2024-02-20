Halos 900,000 pamilya o 4.3 milyong Pilipino na kabilang sa pinakamahirap na bahagi ng lipunan ang hindi nakatanggap ng tulong mula sa Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) noong 2023 dahil inalis ni Sen. Imee Marcos ang pondo para sa kanila.

Ayon kay Ako Bicol Rep. Jil Bongalon inilipat ni Sen. Marcos ang pondo para sa mga 4Ps beneficiaries sa Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program.

“If we do the math, P13-billion divided by P15,000 per household per year, means 867,000 families or 4.3-million poor individuals got zero cash assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s 4Ps program last year, thanks to Sen. Imee,” sabi ni Bongalon.

Inilarawan ni Bongalon ang pag-alis ng pondo na malupit at kawalan ng konsensya.

Ang 4Ps program ay isang conditional cash grants para sa pinakamahihirap na pamilya upang mapaganda ang kanilang kalusugan, nutrisyon, at makapag-aral ang mga bata.

Ayon kay Bongalan nagsimula itong mag-usisa sa nangyari sa budget noong 2023 dahil mayroon umanong nagrereklamo kaugnay ng 4Ps program.

“As vice chair of the Committee on Appropriations, I learned that it was Sen. Marcos – as head of the Senate finance sub-committee in charge of DSWD’s budget – who slashed P13-billion from the 4Ps budget. This left the most vulnerable sectors without financial aid last year, possibly until the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) receives its 2024 budget,” sabi ni Bongalon.

Ang pondo ay ipinamigay umano ni Sen. Marcos at ilang piling kaalyado nito gaya ni Vice President Sara Duterte sa halip na sa mga pamilyang pasok sa 4Ps program.

“Sen. Imee takes issue with AKAP or Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program of the House of Representatives which will provide cash grants to our ‘near poor’ kababayans. It’s ironic that she even wants a Senate inquiry into AKAP when she should be the one investigated for depriving the ‘poorest of the poor’ of P13-billion last year,” giit ni Bongalon.

Ang 4Ps program at ipinatutupad sa 17 rehiyon ng bansa at ang mga benepisyaryo nito ay pinipili sa pamamagitan ng National Household Targeting System for Poverty Reduction (NHTS-PR).

Bawat pamilyang benepisyaryo ng 4Ps na mayroong tatlong anak ay makatatanggap ng P1,400 buwanang ayuda o kabuuang P15,000 kada taon sa loob ng limang taon.