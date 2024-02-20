Oyo Sotto ayaw patalbog kay Bossing Vic sa paramihan ng anak

Manang-mana kay Bossing Vic Sotto! Ganyan nga ang kantyaw kay Oyo Sotto, dahil heto nga, madadagdagan na naman sila ng anak ni Kristine Hermosa.

Aba, tila ayaw patalbog ni Oyo sa Daddy Vic niya, dahil matapos ngang magsilang si Pauleen Luna, heto at si Kristine naman ang buntis ngayon.

Bukod kay Kiel, apat na ang anak nina Kristine, Oyo. Si Ondrea Bliss ay pinanganak noong 2011, si Kaleb Hanns naman ay pinanganak noong 2014, samantalang si Marvic Valentin ay isinilang noong 2016, at siyempre si Vittorio Isaac ay iniluwal naman noong 2021.

Bongga, di ba? At heto nga, inanunsiyo ni Kristine na buntis na naman siya.

“I have never doubted Gods power and faithfulness in my life — I may at times feel discouraged but I always have a strong sense of security that only God gives — I know He’s got our backs all the time.

“To be honest, I was hopeful but never really expected He would bless us with children…like…lots of them and another one on the way.

“Funny as it may seem, but I still get those butterflies every time I see double lines on the PT (pregnancy test), kahit pa na ang dami na nila, parang laging 1st time.

“Iba’t ibang level ng overwhelming emotions each stage of every pregnancy. Ibang level din when you can already see and hear the heartbeat.

“Iba lang talaga ang peace and joy pag galing kay God.

“One thing’s for certain, we really cannot limit God’s power… even how impossible it may seem — God’s plans will always come into completion whether we like or not.

“Akala ko noon, last na si Isaac… ngayon, hindi ko na talaga alam kay God.

“I praise the Lord for whatever plan He has for me and my super growing family — after all He is my creator, my Lord and savior, my provider, my peace & joy, my eternal hope & ultimately my heavenly Father…

“I am His. He definitely knows best and I know how much He loves me and you. Keep on believing!”

Anyway, heto nga ang chika ng mga faney:

“Grabe ang lahi ng mga Sotto taon-taon may nadadagdag.”

“Si Oyo talaga ang sumunod sa yapak ng Papa Vic niya, hehe. Congratulations Kristine.”

“Ang ganda naman kasi ng lahi niyo.”

“Mukhang gagawing sampu nina Oyo, Kristine ang mga anak nila.”

“Sa ganda ni Kristine, hindi talaga siya titigilan ni Oyo.”

Well, sabi nga, biyaya ng Diyos ang mga anak, kaya bongga talaga na sobra-sobra ang biyaya na natatanggap nila, ha!

(Dondon Sermino)