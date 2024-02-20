Jaya naaksidente, ‘di nakanood ng concert ni Regine Velasquez

Nakahinga na nang maluwag ang mga nagmamahal kay Jaya, dahil ligtas siya sa aksidenteng kinasangkutan.

Manonood nga si Jaya ng concert ng kaibigan niyang si Regine Velasquez, pero naaksidente nga siya.

Mapapanood ang video sa Instagram ni Jaya, na kung saan ay makikitang sira ang likod na bahagi ng kanilang sasakyan.

Heto nga ang kuwento ni Jaya sa pangyayari:

“On a ride from Sacramento, California, on the way to Graton Casino to see my friends and watch Regine V’s concert… when all of a sudden we get into a car collision. My friends Dr. Josephine Weber was driving and with us was Auntie Merly Escolta (her cousin) when suddenly we get hit from the back.

“I am doing ok but my friends are being checked and they will be alright, by God’s grace. Thank you Jesus for sending us divine protection and covering us with your blood. It could’ve been super worse. I’m glad Doc and Auntie Merls are ok.

“Thank you Lord for making it another day. I am grateful for your mercy and grace. Praise your Holy name.

“Please wear your seatbelts, at all times when you are in a vehicle, especially if you’re a back seat passenger.”

Mababasa rin ang Bible verse sa mismong video ni Jaya:

“Fear not, for I am with you; Be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, Yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.” – Isaiah 41:10.

Agad namang nag-message si Regine kay Jaya, para kumustahin ito.

“Oh my goodness are you ok?” tanong ni Regine kay Jaya.

“Love you mare sorry ‘di ako nakarating sa concert mo. And thank you Pare Ogie Alcasid,” sabi lang ni Jaya.

Umulan naman ng dasal sa wall na `yon ni Jaya.

(Dondon Sermino)