Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino may patikim

Nagpatikim na sina Kim Chiu at Paulo Avelino bilang secretary Kim at Vice Chairman sa Philippine adaptation ng ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim’!

Lumabas na nga ngayong Lunes sa streaming platform na Viu ang first teaser ng inaabangang series ng ChiuPau.

Sa 30-second teaser ay pinakita kung anong klaseng boss si Vice Chairman at kung paano mag-work si Kim at ang kanyang resignation sa trabaho bilang secretary.

Kahit exclusive sa Viu ang teaser ay nag-trending agad ang #WhatsWrongWithSecretaryKimPH sa X (dating Twitter) kung saan umulan ng papuri sina Kim at Paulo at gayundin sa ABS-CBN Studios, Dreamscape Entertainment, at Viu Philippines na nag-produce nito.

Sey ng mga netizens, “Love the cinematography and filter! Looks classy and well-made. Excited for the premiere!”

“Very classy and expensive looking indeed. Bravo @Viu_PH

congrats @mepauloavelino @prinsesachinita.”

“I liked how @mepauloavelino @prinsesachinita made this, they’re own version without losing the concept, teaser pa lang pero punong-puno na!”

Rom-com queen nga raw si Kim sey ng isang X user, “Sa wakas! @prinsesachinita in her element again. Rom-Com. Nothing against heavy drama, but she’s a rom-com queen.”

Sey pa ng ibang netizens, ito raw ang biggest romantic-comedy series ng 2024.

Unang mapapanood sa Viu ang “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim” simula sa kalagitnaan ng Marso.

Bonggels!