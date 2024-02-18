Patuloy na umaani ng suporta si Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez mula sa mga kasamahang kongresista at opisyal ng lokal na pamahalaan sa Surigao del Norte sa gitna ng mga pag-atakeng ginagawa ng mga senador.

Ipinagtanggol ng 30 kongresista mula sa 14 na siyudad ng Metro Manila si Speaker Romualdez laban sa walang basehan alegasyon ng mga senador kaugnay sa isinusulong na pag-amyenda sa restrictive economic provisions ng Konstitusyon na naglalayong paramihan ang mga dayuhang mamumuhunan sa bansa.

Isang “Statement of Solidarity” ang kanilang nilagdaan upang igiit din ang kahalagahan na itaguyod ang karapatang nakasaad sa Konstitusyon.

“Let it be said, here and now, that we the undersigned Representatives from the National Capital Region denounce efforts to foment disunity in our nation! We call on all to respect each other’s positions and the voices of our citizens and their inalienable right to be heard,” sabi sa pahayag.

Kinilala rin ng mga kongresista ang mga ginawa ni Speaker Romualdez upang itaguyod ang kapakanan ng bansa at sa pagharap sa mga hamon upang mapangalagaan ang mga Pilipino.

“We sign this unequivocally in support of the citizens we represent, in support of Speaker Romualdez who has been a Speaker for all and a Speaker of the Nation!” ayon pa sa nagkakaisang pahayag ng mga mambabatas.

Lumagda sa pahayag sina Caloocan Reps. Oscar Malapitan, Mary Mitzi Cajayon-Uy at Dean Asistio; Makati Reps. Romulo “Kid” Pena Jr. at Luis Campos Jr.; Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco; Mandaluyong City Rep. Neptali “Boyet” Gonzales II; Pasay City Rep. Antonino Calixto; Manila Reps. Ernesto Dionisio Jr., Rep. Rolando Valeriano, Rep. Joel Chua, Edward Vera Perez Maceda, Rep. Irwin Tieng at Rep. Bienvenido Abante.

Gayundin sina Quezon City Reps. Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde, Rep. Ralph Wendel Tulfo, Rep. Franz Pumaren, Rep. Marvin Rillo, Patrick Michael “PM” Vargas, at Rep. Ma. Victoria Co-Pilar; Taguig-Pateros Reps. Ricardo Cruz Jr. at Amparo Maria Zamora; San Juan Rep. Ysabel Maria Zamora; Pasig Rep Roman Romulo; Marikina Reps. Marjorie Anne Teodoro, at Stella Luz Quimbo; Parañaque Reps. Edwin Olivarez at Gus Tambunting at Muntinlupa Rep. Jaime Fresnedi.

Samantala, nagpahayag din ng suporta ang 25 lider ng lokal na pamahalaan kay Speaker Romualdez sa pamamagitan ng isang manifesto of support.

Pinangunahan ni dating Gov. Francisco Matugas at Surigao del Norte Rep. Francisco “Bingo” Matugas ang paglagda ng manifesto.

“We, the Local Chief Executives and leaders of Surigao del Norte express our wholehearted and unwavering support for the leadership of Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez amidst the issues being raised against him in the context of the People’s Initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution,” ayon pa sa mga opisyal na lumagda sa manifesto.

“Speaker Martin’s vision of a prosperous Philippines by shepherding measures that, in his own words, are ‘calculated to alleviate poverty, trigger economic progress and harness competencies in government for the delivery of the highest degree of service,’ has greatly benefitted Surigaonons,” dagdag pa nila.

“We now express the same kind of support he has provided for the people of Surigao, especially Siargao. More importantly, Surigaonons share Speaker Martin’s vision for development by opening up the economy to foreign investment, removing existing economic restrictions, and improving healthcare and education,” saad pa sa manifesto.

Lumagda sa manifesto sina Rep. Bingo Matugas kasama ang pitong Board Members ng Surigao del Norte na sina: Julecs C. Sunico, Constantini B. Navarro IV, Allan A. Turtur, Kent L. Yuipco, Nathaniel A Plaza, Juan Fernando Larong, at Elvira Egay

Gayundin ang 10 alkalde na sina: Mayor Wallace Senaca of Malimono, Mayor Elvira Matugas ng Gen. Luna, Mayor Arwela Dolar ng Sta. Monica, Mayor Angie Arcena ng Burgos, Mayor Elizabeth Matugas ng Dapa, Mayor Alfredo Coro Jr. ng Del Carmen, Mayor Maria Liza Resurreccion ng Pilar, Mayor Ma. Gina Menil ng San Benito, Mayor Lamberto Domiños Jr. ng San Isidro, at Mayor Riza Rafonselle Timcang ng Soccoro.

Lumagda rin ang anim na konsehal ng Surigao City na sina: Jose Expeditus “Jex” Bayana, Joel Echin Tinio, Cacel R. Azarcon, Sebastian Ric Nagas, Joshua Emilio Geli, at Joseph Joey Yuipco.