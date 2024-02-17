Vince Carter, Chauncey Billups iluluklok sa NBA Hall of Fame

PANGUNGUNAHAN nina high-flyer Vince Carter at big shot Chauncey Billups ang 14 finalists ng Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame para sa taong 2024.

Inihayag ang listahan nitong Biyernes bahagi ng NBA All-Star Weekend sa Indianapolis.

Rookie of the Year, Slam Dunk champion, eight-time All-Star at Olympic gold medalist si Carter, nag-retire noong 2020 matapos umiskor ng higit 25,000 sa 22 seasons.

“Unbelievable,” bulalas ni Carter sa press conference. “I loved to play, more than anything.”

Binansagang ‘Mr. Big Shot’ si Billups dahil sa kanyang clutch performances sa Detroit Pistons, 2004 NBA Finals MVP nang talunin ng Pistons ang Lakers nina Kobe Bryant at Shaquille O’Neal. Five-time All-Star at two-time All-Defensive Team din si Billups.

“Everybody that enters the NBA, it’s their dream,” pahayag ni Billups sa ESPN. “It’s basically basketball heaven to be in the Hall of Fame.”

Kasama rin sa listahan sina smooth-scoring Seimone Agustus na No. 1 pick ng Minnesota Lynx noong 2006 WNBA Draft, at si Bo Ryan, winningest coach ng Wisconsin.

Naroon din sina Michael Cooper ng Lakers ‘Showtime’ era at Phoenix Suns all-time leading scorer Walter Davis.

(Vladi Eduarte)