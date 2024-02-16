Pilipinas kasama sa doping watchlist

ISINAMA ng World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) ang Pilipinas sa isinumite nitong “watchlist” sa mga bagong kaso ng mga hindi sumunod sa mga ipinapatupad nitong Code and International Standards sa isinagawa nitong pinakaunang Compliance Review Committee meeting of 2024.

Inihayag ng WADA ang naging kaganapan sa pagpupulong nitong Pebrero 8-9 kung saan pinag-usapan ng mga miyembro nito ang iba’t-ibang usapin patungkol sa mga hindi pagtugon ng signatory na bansa sa World Anti-Doping Code Compliance Monitoring Program.

“On 8-9 February, the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA’s) independent Compliance Review Committee CRC) met virtually for its first meeting of 2024. The members discussed a range of important issues related to the World Anti-Doping Code (Code) Compliance Monitoring Program. The CRC also welcomed Dr. Renae Domaschenz of Australia to her first CRC meeting as the athlete member,” pahayag ng WADA.

Pinamunuan naman ni CRC Chair, Henry Gourdji ang diskusyon sa “New cases of Signatory non-compliance with the Code and International Standards, involving rules, Code Compliance Questionnaire (CCQ) and audit cases,” na isususmite sa WADA Executive Committee sa Marso 11 (if the non-conformities discussed are still not resolved).

Inilahad ang update sa signatories sa panahon ng pagpupulong ang mga nasa “watchlist”, na kinabibilangan ng National Anti-Doping Organizations (NADOs) ng Angola, Cambodia, Philippines at Tunisia.

Nasa non-compliant signatories din ang Russian NADO at International Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding,

ang signatories na ang kaso ay ipinasa na din sa Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), ay ang NADOs ng Nigeria, Russia (ukol sa dagdag na consequences at kundisyon ng reinstatement), South Africa at Venezuela.

