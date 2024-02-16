GAB Chairman Richard Clarin sinaluduhan BPC, Best Import

SINAKSIHAN ni Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Chairman Atty. Richard S. Clarin ang Game 6 ng best-of-seven championship series ng 48th Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup nitong Miyerkoles ng gabi sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Itinanghal na kampeon ang San Miguel Beermen nang talunin sa Game 6 ang Magnolia, 104-102, para sa kanilang pang-29 overall crown.

Sinaluduhan ni Clarin ang Best Player of the Conference at Finals MVP si CJ Perez ng San Miguel, maging ang Best Import na si Jonathan Williams ng Phoenix Super LPG.

“CJ Perez’s stellar performance earned him the title of 𝑷𝑩𝑨 𝑩𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒇𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆, marking his first BPC Award in a victory with a total of 1,055 points (by topping the media (505) and players (86) votes). Perez’s achievement adds him to the esteemed roster of BPC winners in the San Miguel franchise history alongside basketball legends Allan Caidic, Nelson Asaytono, Danny Seigle, Danny Ildefonso, Jay Washington, Arwind Santos, and June Mar Fajardo,” ayon sa pahayag ng GAB.

“Meanwhile, Jonathan Williams, the guiding force behind the Fuel Masters’ journey to the semifinals, claimed the coveted 𝘼𝒓𝙚𝒏𝙖𝑷𝙡𝒖𝙨 𝘽𝒆𝙨𝒕 𝑰𝙢𝒑𝙤𝒓𝙩 𝑨𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒅. With an impressive tally of 1,017 points (media votes (424), statistics (554), and players’ votes (39), his triumph marks a milestone as the first import to receive the award despite his team, Phoenix, not reaching the finals since Arinze Onuaku of Meralco in the 2016 edition of the Commissioner’s Cup.”

“𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘎𝘈𝘉 𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘣𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘭𝘥 𝘰𝘧 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘣𝘢𝘴𝘬𝘦𝘵𝘣𝘢𝘭𝘭, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘊𝘑 𝘗𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘻 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘑𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘯 𝘞𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘮𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘺! 𝑴𝙖𝒃𝙪𝒉𝙖𝒚 𝒂𝙣𝒈 𝒑𝙧𝒐𝙛𝒆𝙨𝒔𝙞𝒐𝙣𝒂𝙡 𝙗𝒂𝙨𝒌𝙚𝒕𝙗𝒂𝙡𝒍 𝒔𝙖 𝙋𝒊𝙡𝒊𝙥𝒊𝙣𝒂𝙨!” dagdag ng GAB.

Bahagi pa rin ito sa ‘3XPRO’ advocacy ni Clarin na ‘promote, professionalize, protect’ ang Philippine sports.

