‘Pinas suspendido na sa World Anti-Doping

KINAKAILANGAN ngayon ng Pilipinas na patunayan sa Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) na nakatugon ito sa lahat ng mga hinihingi ng World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) na mga kasagutan sa hindi nito pagtugon sa mga ipinadala sa bansa na importanteng dokumento at kinakailangang resulta.

Sa ulat ng WADA na inilabas nitong Martes, Pebrero 14, nagpahayag ang ahensiya ng update sa compliance status ng National Olympic Committee ng Angola at ang National Anti-Doping Organization ng Pilipinas o ang PhiNADO.

“Further to the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA’s) Executive Committee (ExCo) meeting of 22 September 2023, WADA wishes to provide an update regarding the ExCo’s decision to endorse the recommendation of WADA’s independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) and add the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Angola (acting as a National Anti-Doping Organization – NADO) and the NADO of the Philippines to the compliance ‘watchlist’.”

Nakalagay sa ulat na hindi naresolba ng Pilipinas ang ilang bilang ng mga critical non-conformities, na nakasaad sa mga na-identified ng WADA sa Code Compliance Questionnaire (CCQ) exercise.

“The NOC of Angola’s non-compliance is the result of its failure to implement the 2021 version of the World Anti-Doping Code (Code) fully within its legal system, while the NADO of the Philippines did not resolve a number of critical non-conformities, as identified from WADA’s Code Compliance Questionnaire (CCQ) exercise,” ayon sa ulat.

“At the end of the watchlist period, the non-conformities were still not resolved. Therefore, as per Article 9.2.3 of the ISCCS, on 23 January 2024, WADA sent both ADOs a formal notice of non-compliance. The ADOs had 21 days following the date of receipt of the formal notice to dispute WADA’s allegation of non-compliance and/or the consequences and/or the conditions of reinstatement proposed by the Agency or accept the allegation of non-compliance, in line with Article 9.3.1 of the ISCCS,” ayon pa sa website ng WADA.

“NADO of the Philippines: On 13 February, WADA received formal notification from the NADO of the Philippines that it disputes the allegations of non-compliance against it. WADA will now refer the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for its consideration. As such, the consequences will not apply until CAS makes its ruling.”

