Mga dapat malaman sa mga gumagamit ng lip balm

Ang lip balm ay karaniwang ginagamit sa dry lips.

Pero si Maya Richard-Craven, ginagamit ito ng lima hanggang 10 minuto kung saan gumagastos siya ng $30 o katumbas ng kulang-kulang sa P2,000 sa bawat lip balm.

Ayon sa kanya, siya ay neurodivergent, heavy smoker at may severe anxiety.

Ang lip balm umano ang nakakatulong sa kanya sa mga ito.

“For me, lip balm is an act of self-soothing. Lip balm stops me from smoking and from hairpulling.”

Si Morgan Shields, gumagamit din ng lip balm ng 12 beses sa isang araw para maiwasan ang pag-dry ng kanyang labi.

Kaya naman ang tanong.. nakaka adik nga ba ang paggamit ng lip balm? At ligtas ba ito?

“The answer is ‘depends,’ which is unfortunately not as satisfying as using lip balm. But on a basic level, the answer is no. This is because addiction usually deals with a physical dependency, and lip balm doesn’t lead to that,” ayon kay Vanessa Kennedy, director ng psychology at Driftwood Recovery.

“An addiction typically involves dependence on substances that physically alter brain neurochemistry, producing a high related to a surge of the neurotransmitter dopamine in the brain,” dagdag nito.

Nilinaw din ni Dr. Jennifer Gordon, isang dermatologist na maaaring gumamit ng maraming beses ang isang tao ng lip balm hanggat kailangan at gusto nito.

Kailangan lang umanong mag-ingat sa kung anong klase ng lip balm ang gagamitin kung saan dapat iwasan ang mga medicated na lip balm.

“Beware of added ingredients … like fragrances, colors, etc. Balms that contain SPF can sometimes be not as moisturizing, so although it is good to always protect your lips, consider this if you’re applying multiple times daily and are not outside.”

(Natalia Antonio)