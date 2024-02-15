Kylie Padilla nilantad paglaban sa trauma

Malaking tulong ang post ni Kylie Padilla sa kung paano ba dapat gawan ng paraan ang nararamdamang stress, o kahit ang trauma.

May mga ibang artista na kapag nakakaramdam ng stress, anxiety, ang pagdyi-gym ang inaatupag, ang iba ay pagsu-swimming. ‘Yun daw ang paraan nila para mabura sa isip nila ang ganung pakiramdam.

At sa kaso ni Kylie, heto nga ang paraan niya para labanan ang trauma, stress, anxiety:

“Everyone comes with their own set of traumas and triggers in this world, some are more blessed than others if they have people in their life that regulate their emotions and stress with them.

“Some surrounded with functional blooming and constant relationships in their life.

“If you are someone who hacks it alone however there is hope for you. I know it can be dark sometimes and tiring to deal with your ish on your own.

“But it is possible to combat this heaviness step by step by becoming emotionally and spiritually and physically aware of your body’s stress signals and then you can learn how to self regulate, once you master that you can learn to heal yourself and intuitively understand yourself fully and on a deeper level.

“One self regulating practice I do is deep breathing exercises. It is like meditation in a way, I target the parts of my body that have physically tensed up and I imagine them loosening up and breathe until I feel that body part start to relax, this sometimes comes with bursts of pent up emotions and tears but I just let it flow.

“Those emotions need to come out. That’s a crucial part of healing.

“It is so important to get to know yourself and understand that being human is not just about pushing yourself until you are drained and calling it success.

“Respect your body and your soul. Be the parent you never had, and the shaman you need by just simply breathing and being.

“Good job to you, for championing in silent battles that you win without anyone knowing about it.”

Sabi nga, walang mawawala kung sundin ang isang paraan na nagiging epektibo, base sa karanasan ng isang tao na nakakaranas ng ganun. (Dondon Sermino)