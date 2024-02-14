School bus, safer – survey

Many parents no longer have time to take their children to school because of work.

So to ensure that their child can enter safely, they send him to the school bus.

In fact in the United States, about 20.5 million elementary and secondary school-aged kids ride the school bus every day.

A reckless driver will definitely make headlines right away!

“[School buses] are typically operated by professional drivers with training and certification in handling large vehicles and managing student passengers,” according to Adnan Hyder, director of the Center on Commercial Determinants of Health at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.

Safety is a priority in school buses, which is why its design features include highly padded seat backs, reinforced sides and bright colors to make it easier to see.

Because based on the data, 108 people died nationwide that were school bus-related in 2021.

That’s why some parents fear for the safety of their children.

“School buses are the most regulated vehicles on the road. They’re designed to be safer than passenger vehicles in preventing crashes and injuries,” answered the spokesperson from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

For Jane Terry, vice president of government affairs of NSC, school buses are the safest ground transportation especially in America.

But if you are still worried, Dr. Phyllis Agran, professor emeritus at UC Irvine School of Medicine’s department of pediatrics and fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) that instead of being afraid, be positive.