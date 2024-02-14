Mayor Ross Rizal  iaarangkada health caravan sa  buong Calamba City 

Malusog na pamumuhay ng mga nasasakupan, ang pangunahing adhikain ni Mayor Ross Rizal at ang City Government ng Calamba kaya ilalarga ang health caravan na may temang “Dugong Bayani, Pusong Bayani” sakto sa Valentine’s season.

Bibisita ang health caravan sa iba’t ibang barangay para sa mga heart at blood checkup at upang ipabatid sa publiko ang kahalagahan nito sa kanilang mga kalusugan.

“Through this health caravan, we want to make sure that our fellow Calambeños know that their City Government is here to help them as we are always making efforts to take care of their health and wellness; This has always been part of our advocacy to make sure our citizens are informed of the importance of regular checkups for our blood and our hearts and this project is one way of expressing our love for them this Valentine’s season in Calamba,” paliwanag ni Rizal.

Bukod sa bayang pinagmulan ni Dr.Jose Rizal, ang Calamba City ay ang pinakamaraming mamamayang lungsod sa lalawigan ng Laguna at ititunuturing na regional center ng CALABARZON.

Kasalukuyang pasok sa Top 20 ang Calamba sa Wealthiest Cities sa Pilipinas base sa 2022 Commission on Audit (COA) Financial Report. Nasa economic recovery pa rin ang lungsod mula sa epekto ng pandemya kaya tutok ito sa pagpapalakas pa ng tourism, commercial at industrial sector.

Nahalal taong 2022, marami nang nailunsad na proyekto si Mayor Rizal para sa Calamba City. Pinasimulan niya ang “culture of participative governance and close collaboration” na paglilingkod sa kanyang mga kababayan.

Ngayong 2024, inilunsad niya ang mga proyektong “Iskolar ni Rizal Program” na may lampas 1,000 benepisyaryo, at “Kabuhayan ni Rizal Program”, na nagbigay ng livelihood sa lampas 1,600 pamilya. Nanguna rin siya sa distribusyon ng Emergency Health Allowances para sa mga Barangay Health Workers at iba pang healthcare personnel nitong nagdaang Pebrero 7.

“As I’ve said during my campaign to be Mayor, I want everyone in our city to feel the reform that I am advocating for and these programs are but the tip of the iceberg; this is just the beginning and we are continuously working towards the vision of CalamBAGO, to be not only a prosperous city in name but a city that has compassion, in which the city government is the one approaching and helping people directly,” wika pa ni Mayor Rizal.

Ang health caravan na magsisimula sa huling linggo ng Pebrero ay joint initiative ng local government at ilang private sector na magsasagawa ng blood testing, blood donation at mga heart check-up.

Katuwang sa proyektong ito ang Jeorgiamed, Inc. at iba pang healthcare companies, healthcare worker, partner hospitals at pharmaceutical companies.

“We started to conceptualize this project just last December, to help our Mayor Ross Rizal in achieving his vision of a renewed Calamba and I highly encourage our fellow Calambeños to help us with this initiative,” sey ni Jeremy Elgin Tancangco, President and CEO ng Jeorgiamed, Inc.

“We do hope that we can raise awareness and appreciation of the importance of taking care of our heart and our overall health and create a network of healthcare volunteers to help us in times of need. We believe that by doing these acts of heroism, we live up to our slogan of Dugong Bayani, Pusong Bayani,” dagdag nito.