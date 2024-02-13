Justin Brownlee kabisado galawan ng Gilas Pilipinas

NGAYONG linggo ay papasok na ng Inspire Sports Academy ang Gilas Pilipinas para simulan ang paghahanda sa first window ng FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers.

Closed door ang training kasama na si Justin Brownlee na hinugot ni coach Tim Cone para maging naturalized player ng squad.

Makakasama ni Brownlee ang teammates niya sa Ginebra na sina Scottie Thompson at Jamie Malonzo, June Mar Fajardo at CJ Perez ng San Miguel, Chris Newsome ng Meralco, Calvin Oftana ng TNT at sina Kai Sotto, Dwight Ramos, Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao at AJ Edu.

“I think the team that’s put together is a very dynamic team,” ani Brownlee sa komposisyon ng squad. “Young, athletic, energetic with some of the best talent in the Philippines right now, in my opinion.”

Unang dadayuhin ang Hong Kong sa Tsuen Wan Stadium sa February 22 bago iho-host ang Chinese Taipei sa PhilSports Arena sa February 25.

Kabisado na rin ni Brownlee ang mga kakampi kaya sigurado siyang magiging palaban ang Nationals.

“We went through a lot the past year. All the way from the first window that I joined the team and even before that, being around the team, seeing the team play at the (FIBA) World Cup,” litanya niya.

“I just can’t wain to be again part of that and hopefully we can create some special moments.”

(Vladi Eduarte)