DongYan pinakilig mga empleyado, politiko sa QC

Personal na tinanggap ng mag-asawang Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera, ang parangal na ginawad sa kanila ng pamahalaan ng Quezon City.

Dumating ang mag-asawa sa Quezon City Hall, na kinatuwa ng buong konseho, sa pamumuno ni Mayor Joy Belmonte, Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, at syempre ni Konsehal Aiko Melendez.

Kitang-kita nga ang kilig ng mga empleyado ng QC nang makita nila ang mag-asawa, ganun din ang mga halal na opisyales.

“A resolution expressing sincerest Congratulations and Commendation of the City Mayor Honorable @mayorjoybelmonte Hon Vice Mayor @giansotto and members of the 22nd City Council to the artist and production team of the 223 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) movie entry ‘Rewind’ as the highest grossing Filipino film.

“Introduced by Councilor Aiko Melendez QC One of the reasons for this acknowledgment, being Filipino who have a culture of having a strong family ties, we encourage and promote the movie to bring awareness and to cultivate nurturing relationships with our loved ones.

“We are also proud that the movie was able to showcase different locations in this beautiful Quezon City.

“Congratulations @marianrivera and @dongdantes thank you for being here today. You bring so much Pride and Joy to our city.

At siyempre, masayang-masaya ang mag-asawa sa parangal na natanggap nila.

“Maraming salamat, Konsi Ate, at sa buong QC, sa pagkilalang ito. Ang QC ay ang forever ‘tahanan’ ng pelikulang Rewind, at proud kaming dito naganap ang lahat. Mabuhay ang pelikulang Pilipino,” sabi ni Dingdong.

“Maraming salamat ate,” sambit ni Marian.

“Forever fangirling ako sa iyo. Proud si Ate sa inyo ni Dong.

“Mahal ko kayong mag-asawa. You have my love and respect. Hanggang sa susunod ninyong box office movie, naka-support ako Lods,” mensahe pa rin ni Aiko sa mag-asawa.

Well… (Dondon Sermino)