Isa pang lider mula sa Mindanao ang dumagdag sa mga nananawagan na itigil na ang unconstitutional na panukala na ihiwalay ang Mindanao sa Pilipinas at iginiit na nagkaroon at mayroong sapat na kinatawan ang rehiyon sa gobyerno gaya nina dating Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte, dating Speaker Pantaleon “Bebot” Alvarez, Vice President Sara Duterte at Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri.

Ipinaalala rin ni Lanao del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong, isang miyembro ng House Committees on Mindanao Affairs at on Muslim Affairs, na nagmula rin sa Mindanao sina dating Vice President Teofisto “Tito” Guingona Jr., na bagamat ipinanganak sa San Juan ay lumaki sa Mindanao; dating Senate President Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr., at dating Senate President-turned Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III.

“The fact that Mindanaoans have held prominent positions in the highest offices of the land is a testament to their integral role within the Philippine nation,” giit ni Adiong. “To entertain notions of secession undermines the unity and stability our country has worked so hard to maintain.”

Nauna rito, tinutulan nina House Majority Leader at Zamboanga City Rep. Manuel Jose “Mannix” M. Dalipe, Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Rufus Rodriguez, chairman ng House Committee on constitutional amendments, at Camiguin Rep. Jurdin Jesus Romualdo ang isinusulong na paghiwalay ng Mindanao sa bansa.

Ikinagulat naman ni 1-Rider Partylist Rep. Rodge Gutierrez, isang abogado at miyembro ng House committee on constitutional amendments, ang naging pahayag nina Alvarez at dating Pangulong Duterte dahil taliwas umano ang isinusulong nilang paghiwalay ng Mindanao sa nakasaad sa Konstitusyon.

“Sabi nila, napabayaan daw ang Mindanao. This is surprising, coming from a former President and former Speaker. Wasn’t Mindanao well represented during their terms?” ani Gutierrez. “Why would former President Duterte advocate for the dismemberment of the Republic that he himself led for six years? Huwag naman po tayong watak-watakin bilang isang bansa at mga Pilipino. We urge the former President and former Speaker to reconsider their stance on the matter.”

Hinamon naman ni La Union Rep. 1st District Rep. Francisco Paolo V P. Ortega, isang miyembro ng House Committee on Public Order and Safety, si dating Pangulong Duterte na maging makabansa at irekonsidera ang kanyang panawagan na ihiwalay ang Mindanao dahil, gaya ng nakasaad sa Bibliya, ang isang bahay na watak-watak ay hindi makatatayo.

“Let us remember the wisdom of the Scriptures: ‘Every kingdom divided against itself will be ruined, and every city or household divided against itself will not stand.’ It is crucial that we uphold the unity and integrity of our nation,” sabi ni Ortega.

Iginiit ni Ortega na ang panawagan ni dating Pangulong Duterte ay lalo lamang magpapalaki sa puwang sa pagitan ng mga Pilipino

Iginiit rin ni Adiong, isang miyembro ng House committee on national defense and security, ang kahalagahan na irespeto ang Konstitusyon at ang demokratikong proseso.

Ang paghiwalay umano sa Mindanao ay taliwas sa nakasaad sa Konstitusyon, ani Adiong.

Binigyan-diin naman ni Gutierrez ang kahalagahan na mapanatili ang pagkakaisa para sa pag-unlad ng ekonomiya at lipunan.

Sinabi rin ni Ortega na ang Mindanao ay isang mahalagang bahagi ng Pilipinas.

“Mindanao has been an integral part of the Philippines since its inception, contributing significantly to our nation’s cultural diversity and economic prosperity. Any attempt to separate it from the rest of the country undermines its historical and cultural significance,” punto pa ni Ortega.