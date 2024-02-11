Matapos putulin ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ang pananahimik nito at suportahan ang panukala na amyendahan ang economic provision ng Konstitusyon, nanawagan ang mga kongresista sa Senado na agad aprubahan ang Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 (RBH 6).

Ayon kay House Deputy Speaker at Quezon 2nd District Rep. David ‘Jayjay’ Suarez malinaw ang sinabi ng Pangulo na ang sinusuportahan lamang nito ay ang pag-amyenda sa economic provisions ng Konstitusyon upang mas maging maluwag ito sa pagpasok ng mga dayuhang mamumuhunan sa bansa.

“It is high time for the Senate to prove whether they are genuine partners in nation-building or mere obstructionists. The passage of RBH No. 6 is a litmus test of their commitment to meaningful reforms that will benefit the Filipino people,” ani Suarez.

Binigyang-diin ni Suarez ang kahalagahan na isantabi ang pamumulitika at itaguyod ang kapakanan ng bansa.

“I urge my colleagues in the Senate to set aside political differences and prioritize the national interest by supporting the passage of RBH No. 6. Let us seize this historic opportunity to enact meaningful reforms that will pave the way for a stronger, more competitive, and more inclusive economy for generations to come,” dagdag nito.

Para naman kay Senior Deputy Speaker at Pampanga 3rd District Rep. Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr. ipinapakita ng pagsuporta ni Pangulong Marcos na totoo ang pagnanais nito na umunlad ang bansa at nagbigay din ito ng pag-asa sa mga miyembro ng Kamara na nagsusulong ng reporma sa Konstitusyon.

Panahon na umano upang kumilos ang Senado at tuparin ang sinabi ni Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri na aaprubahan nito ang RBH No. 6 bago ang Holy Week break sa Marso.

“The Senate president has a self-imposed timeline – adopt the resolution, to quote him, ‘this quarter, before the Holy Week break.’ We are just going by that pronouncement,” punto ni Gonzales.

Ganito rin ang pananaw ni Surigao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Robert Ace Barbers.

“We’d like to thank the President for giving us his very clear position on this issue. This should clear the doubts of some Senators, especially from a former party-list colleague that the House wants more than economic reforms to the 37-year-old charter. The President’s remarks is the endorsement we all need to assure the Senate that their accusations about an alleged House plan to abolish it or take it out of the equation has no basis,” ani Barbers.

Ayon kay Barbers ngayon na ang panahon upang magtrabaho ang Senado at tigilan na ang siraan at malisyosong alegasyon.

Ipinaalala rin ni Barbers na hindi ang mga senador o kongresista ang magdedesisyon kung ipatutupad o hindi ang panukalang pagbabago sa Konstitusyon kundi ang taumbayan sa isasagawang plebisito.

“In this part of the world, democracy reigns and the people are supreme and sovereign – more than anybody, senators or even congressmen, governors or mayors,” giit ni Barbers.

Hirit naman ni Cagayan de Oro City 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez ang pahayag ni PBBM ay patunay na buhay pa ang panukalang pag-amyenda sa Konstitusyon.

“I think our push for economic reform in the Charter, which the Senate has always ignored and sent to the graveyard, is at last now alive and kicking with the President’s pronouncement,” pahayag ni Rodriguez.

Sinabi ni Rodriguez na hihintayin ng Kamara RBH 6 ng Senado na naglalayong amyendahan ang Konstitusyon sa pamamagitan ng Constituent Assembly.

Nakasaad sa RHB 6 na ang aamyendahan lamang ay ang mga probisyon ng Articles Xll, XlV at XVl ng 1987 Constitution.

Magkakatuwang na iniakda ang RBH 6 nina Senate President Zubiri at Senators Loren Legarda at Juan Edgardo Angara.