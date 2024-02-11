Labing-isang Police Colonel ang na-promote bilang Brigadier General sa Philippine National Police (PNP).

Base sa dokumento na inilabas nitong weekend ng PNP, sina Police Colonel Christopher Abrahano at Jericho Baldeo, kapwa nakatalaga sa Office of the Chief PNP; Manuel Abrugena mula sa Special Action Force (SAF); Nestor Babagay Jr. mula sa Directorate of Intelligence (DI); Jovencio Badua Jr. mula sa Police Regional Office (PRO) 1 (Ilocos); Dionsio Bartolome Jr, hepe ng Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG); Aligre Martinez mula sa PRO 4A (Calabarzon); Eleazar Matta mula sa PRO 13 (Caraga), Noel Sandoval mula sa Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM); Rogelio Simon ng Police Security Protection Group (PSPG) at Noel Vallo ng Directorate for Logistics (DL) ay epektibo ang permanent status bilang Brigadier General epektibo Pebrero 6, 2024.

”The following named personnel, units indicated, are promoted to the rank of Police Brigadier General (PBGen)in permanent status effective February 6, 2024,” ayon sa dokumento.

Matatandaang nitong nakaraang buwan, siniguro ng Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) na walang magiging delay sa promosyon ng mga third level officer ng PNP.

Inihayag ito ni DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos matapos magpasa ng resolusyon ang National Police Commission (Napolcom) ng mandato ng pagtatapos sa proseso ng promosyon sa loob lamang ng 30 araw matapos makumpleto ang documentary requirements.

Dagdag pa ni Abalos, na siya ring chairperson ng Napolcom, ang mabilis na promosyon ay nakakadagdag ng morale ng mga opisyal ng PNP para sa laban kontra krimen, iligal na droga, korapsyon at iba pang krimen.

Gayinman, nagbabala rin si Abalos sa mga opisyal ng PNP na mabilis din silang magparusa sa mga tiwaling pulis.

“Reward and punishment – that is part of our plan to professionalize and improve the service of the police force. We will be quick in giving recognition for good performance, but at the same time, we will be as quick and as judicious in imposing punishments,” saad ni Abalos.

(Edwin Balasa)