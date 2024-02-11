Mayor Albee nilinaw chance encounter nila ni Ivana sa Tokyo!

Ngayong Sunday night ay may bagong statement na pinost si Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez sa kanyang Facebook page.

Pahayag ni Mayor Albee, “I am fully aware of the video footage that has been circulating which unfortunately does not accurately explain why I was in Tokyo. I went there on a business trip as stated in my official travel order.

“Speculations involving Ms Ivana Alawi are untrue and only serve to put malice into what was clearly a chance encounter.

“I apologize to Ms Alawi and her family who have been unfairly dragged into issues concerning my private life. There is no truth to any and all the rumors spreading and I am setting the record straight to avoid further hurt and damage to them.

“Marrying salamat po.

“#MayorAlbeeBenitez #BacolodCity.”

So ayan, nilinaw na ni Mayor Albee ang sabi nga niya ay chance encounter lang nila ni Ivana sa Tokyo, ha!

‘Yun na!

(Jun Lalin)