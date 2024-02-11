Justin Brownlee gigil na sa ‘digmaan’

SA unang pagkakataon sapul nang bumalik sa Manila, humarap sa media si Justin Brownlee.

Nanood ng PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals ng Magnolia Chicken Timpaldos-San Miguel Beer sa Smart Araneta Coliseum noong Biyernes si JB, dinala ni commissioner Willie Marcial sa media room sa third quarter ng Game 4.

Sinalubong ng palakpakan at hiwayan si Brownlee pagpasok sa Big Dome sa first half, naupo sa ringside sa hanay nina Marcial at SMC sports director at Ginebra governor Alfrancis Chua.

Bago ang second half, niregaluhan nina Marcial, Chua, SMB governor Robert Non at GAB chairman Atty. Richard Clarin ng bola si Brownlee.

“Been waiting for this moment for the past few months,” anang naturalized player ng Gilas Pilipinas. “Happy to come back and be greeted with a lot of love. … I’ve been waiting for this moment for a while and I’m just happy to be back.”

Nag-positive sa banned substance ang resident import ng Gin Kings makaraang ihatid ang ‘Pinas sa gold medal ng 19th Asian Games sa Hangzhou, China noong October.

Dumiretso siya ng US, nagpahiyang pero hindi nawala ang kondisyon.

“I was recovering for the first part of the three months,” balita niya. “Just geting my ankle back right but I’m practicing everyday. Mostly spending time with my family of course, but yeah, practiced a lot.”

Inoperahan sa paa si Brownlee bago ang FIBA World Cup 2023 noong August, nakabalik bago ang Asiad.

Siya pa rin ang tinapik ni coach Tim Cone para maging naturalized player ng Gilas sa first window ng FIBA Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers. Dadayuhin ng Nationals ang Hong Kong sa Feb. 22, makalipas ang tatlong araw ay i-ho-host ang Chinese Taipei sa PhilSports Arena.

Ready na si Brownlee sa big fight na parating.

“Of course, I’m always ready for a fight,” giit niya.

(Vladi Eduarte)