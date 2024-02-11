Hajji, Nonoy, Marco magpapakilig sa Valentine’s

Bibilib ka sa friendship nina Hajji Alejandro, Marco Sison, Nonoy Zuniga!

Kilala nga ang grupo nila bilang Hitmakers.

At ang samahan nila, hindi lang hanggang sa trabaho. Naging magkakaibigan nga sila.

Na sa dinami-rami ng shows na pinagsamahan na nila ay talaga namang subok na subok na ang kanilang pagkakaibigan.

At siyempre, pare-pareho ring walang kupas ang tatlo. Na kapag Araw ng mga Puso ay most requested pa rin sila para mag-show.

Kakaiba pa rin kasi ang kilig na dala ng tatlo.

Kaya nga sa February 14 ay siguradong dudumugin ang kanilang ‘Our Time: A Solaire Valentine Concert’.

Sey nga ng mga taga-Solaire Resort & Casino, “Fill your souls with good music and celebrate Valentine’s Day at Solaire Resort Entertainment City’s ‘Our Time: A Solaire Valentine Concert’ happening on February 14, 7:30pm at The Theatre at Solaire.

“Enjoy an evening full of love during this special occasion and create memories that will last forever. Catch exceptional performances by Marco Sison, feel the spirit of love with OPM legend and the original ‘Kilabot ng Kolehiyala’ Hajji Alejandro, be serenaded by Nonoy Zuñiga’s smooth vocals, enjoy an evening of laughter with Nanette Inventor, known as ‘The Funny Lady of Songs’ and Mitch Valdes, a true icon in Philippine showbiz.

“Purchase your tickets at www.ticketworld.com.ph or at the Solaire Box Office for a night worth your time and a concert to remember. For more information, visit www.solaireresort.com.”

Ang bongga nga dahil kasama pa nina Hajji, Marco, Nonoy sa show nilang iyon sina Nanette, Mitch, ha!

‘Yun na!

(Joanna Maling)