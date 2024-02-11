Brian Yamsuan, LRay Villafuerte petmalu sa golf

ISINUKBIT nina Bicol Saro Party-list Rep. Brian Raymund Yamsuan at Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte ang isang kampeonato sa katatapos na na 52nd Golden Tee Manila Golf and Country Club 2024 sa MGCC sa Makati City.

Ipinost ni Yamsuan ang mga litrato niya kasama si Villafuerte sa social media nitong Sabado.

“Bringing home the gold as Low Net Champion together with @lrayvillafuerte at the 52nd Golden Tee of Manila Golf!” lahad ni Yamsuan.

“A testament to skill, dedication in the game of golf and the exceptional leadership of Manila Golf President Speaker Martin Romualdez, super organized tournament. #lownetChampion #GoldenTee #ManilaGolf”,” dagdag pa ng mambabatas.

Si MGCC president at Speaker Martin Romualdez ang naga-abot ng magarang tropeo kasama ang iba pang mga opisyal.

(Abante TNT Sports)