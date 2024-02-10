Justin Brownlee na-torture ang utak

INAMIN ni naturalized Pinoy at Ginebra resident import Justin Brownlee na naging ‘mentally challenging’ para sa kanya ang lampas dalawang buwan na pagkawala sa paglalaro ng basketball kasunod ng pagpositibo sa banned substance matapos pamunuan ang Gilas Pilipinas sa gold medal finish sa 19 Hangzhou Asian Games sa China noong Oktubre.

“Mentally, it was very tough just not knowing whatever the outcome may be of the situation that was going on,” kwento ni Brownlee sa panayam ng mga reporter sa sidelights ng Finald Game 4 sa PBA Commissioner’s Cup nitong Biyernes.

“Very stressful for sure. Not a day and night thinking about it, really sorry for myself. But at the end of the day, it’s something (that) if you get knocked down, you get a setback, you just try to stay positive and move forward. Physically, I just try to get into the best physical shape I can.”

Pinayagan na si Brownlee ng FIBA na makabalik sa PH national squad para maglaro sa Asia Cup 2025 qualifiers dahil magtatapos na ang three-month ineligibility nito.

Naipahinga na rin ni Brownlee ang nananakit na ankle na kanyang nararanasan habang sumasabak sa Asian Games.

“It feels good. Been waiting for this moment the past few months. I’m happy to come back and be greeted with a lot of love. Just good to be back in the Philippines overall. Really waiting for this moment to arrive,” sabi pa nito.

“Most days, I’m working out. My ankle is feeling a whole lot better from those four months ago. Right now, I feel good, feeling rested and healthy.”

