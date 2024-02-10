“We’ll find you.” Ito ang babala kahapon ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) sa rehistradong may-ari ng pinaghahanap nilang smuggled Bugatti Chiron hypersports car.

Nangako si Customs Commissioner Bien Rubio na titiyakin nilang mahahanap ang isang Thu Thrang Nguyen, ang registered owner ng asul na sports car na may plate number na NIM 5448.

“Surrender, or you will face the consequences. We already have the information on the location of the car, but we are still verifying this. But for the owner, it would be better for him to surrender, similar to what the owner of the red Bugatti did yesterday,” ayon pa kay Rubio.

Matatandaang ang pulang sports car na may plate number na NIM 5450 at rehistrado kay Menguin Zhu ay una nang isinuko sa Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-Manila International Container Port (CIIS-MICP) ng BOC noong Biyernes, sa isang tahanan sa Ayala Alabang Village, Muntinlupa City.

Kasunod ito ng apela sa publiko na ginawa ng BOC kamakailan, upang matagpuan ang dalawang Bugatti Chiron sports cars—na nagkakahalaga ng nasa P165 milyon bawat isa, nang walang customs duties and taxes—at nakitang bumabagtas sa Pasay, Pasig, Muntinlupa, at Cavite.

Sinabi ni Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence Group Juvymax Uy na ginawa nila ang apela sa publiko matapos makumpirma na ang mga sasakyan ay walang importation documents.

“We received derogatory information about these cars back in November 2023, so we asked the Management Information System Technical Group (MISTG) to check if these cars have papers, and it was later on confirmed that they do not have the documents necessary to bring the vehicles here,” aniya.

Naglabas naman ng direktiba si Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) Director Verne Enciso na doblehin ang pagsusumikap upang makahanap ng lead at matunton ang asul na Bugatti Chiron sports car.

“To the owner of the blue Bugatti, I promise that we will find you. A sports car like this attracts attention on the road. With the promise of a cash reward, we expect to receive information as soon as you drive your car on the road. It’s going to be a small world from now on,” aniya.

Nag-alok rin naman ang BOC sa publiko na magbibigay ng cash awards sa sinumang informers o whistleblowers, na makapagtuturo sa kinaroroonan ng behikulo, alinsunod sa Section 1512 ng Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) at CAO 03-2022.

Ang mga may-ari ng Bugatti Chiron cars ay mahaharap sa mga kasong Section 1401 in relation to Sections 1400 at 1113 ng CMTA.