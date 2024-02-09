Lorene Toring ekis na career sa Adamson dahil sa injury

MASAKLAP na pagtatapos bago magsimula ang 86th season ng University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball tournament ang sinapit ni Adamson University (AdU) Lady Falcons middle blocker Lorene Toring nang magtamo ng ACL injury sa kanyang huling taon sa collegiate league.

Inihayag ng 6-foot-1 middle blocker sa kanyang social media account ang pagtanggap nito sa katotohanang hindi maipagpapatuloy ang huling taon sa Adamson dahil sa masamang nangyari sa kanyang karera.

“As much as I had hoped and dreamed of playing my last UAAP Season alongside with my teammates, I have come to accept that sometimes, God has different plans for us. It is with a heavy heart that I must share the news that an ACL injury has sidelined me for the foreseeable future,” wika ni Toring sa kanyang Instagram post.

“Though this setback may seem like an overwhelming obstacle, I choose to see it as an opportunity for growth. I am filled with a sense of peace, knowing that everything happens for a reason. Though the road ahead may be uncertain, I am confident that it will ultimately lead me to where I am meant to be.”

(Gerard Arce)