Handa na ang San Miguel Corporation (SMC) na gawing mo¬derno ang Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) matapos lumabas na ang financial offer ng SMC SAP & Company Consortium ang pinakamataas sa tatlong kasali sa isinagawang bidding ng Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Kasama sa SMC consortium ang San Miguel Holdings Corp, RMM Asian Logistics, Inc., RLW Aviation Development Inc., at Incheon International Airport Corp (IIAC), na bawat isa ay kayang makapagbigay ng ‘unique strength’ sa proyekto.

Tiniyak ni Ramon S. Ang, President at CEO ng SMC, na ang financial proposal ng consortium ay magbebenepisyo sa gobyerno at sa sambayanang Pilipino.

“Our aim is to elevate NAIA to world-class standard, ensuring an exceptional experience for all travelers with first-rate services and facilities. Our commitment is to ensure this project brings significant value and advantages to our nation, our government, and our kababayans,” saad ni Ang.

Pinuri din niya ang DOTr dahil sa pagsasagawa ng transparent at patas na proseso ng bidding.

Tinukoy ni Ang ang estatehikong pakikipagtulungan nila sa IIAC, na nakapokus sa paggawa ng airport ecosystem na makapagbibigay ng mas maayos na connectivity, high-quality na serbisyo, at operational efficiency, kabilang ang pag-aalok ng abot-kaya at accessible na opsiyon sa pagbibiyahe ng mga Pilipino.

Ang IIAC ang developer at operator ng Incheon International Airport, ang pinakama¬laking airport sa South Korea, na nagbukas noong 2001.

Ang Incheon International Airport ay ika-apat na best airport sa mundo noong 2022, base sa ranking ng air transport research firm Skytrax at ang kauna-unahang airport sa mundo na binigyan ng ‘highest level of customer experience’ ng Airports Council International.

Binanggit din ni Ang na malaki ang maitutulong ng New Manila International Airport (NMIA) project sa Bulacan para sa mas konektado at ‘accessible Philippines’.

“Our vision is to create an integrated airport network that not only improves the travel experience but also supports sustainable economic growth and elevates the Philippines as a prime hub for tourism, business, and investment in the region,” dagdag ni Ang.

(Eileen Mencias)