She’s a beautiful person’: Dominic Roque nakiusap na huwag birahin si Bea Alonzo

Biglang-bigla ay nag-post si Dominic Roque ng video na mga lambingan nila ni Bea Alonzo.

May caption ang video ng ‘Happy Birthday Hun’. Na may pulang puso pa.

Makikita sa video ang tukaan nila habang nakahiga. Makikitang masayang-masaya sila.

May part din na tila pinapapak ni Dom ng halik ang mukha ni Bea.

At siyempre, huling-huli ng video ang magandang mukha ni Bea, na masayang-masaya nga. Para nga itong dyosa sa ibang anggulo, na naglalakad, habang tinututukan ng camera ni Dom.

Tila pinagsama-sama nga ang mga naging ganap nila sa abroad sa video na `yon.

At sa huling bahagi ng video ay makikitang magkayakap, magkahawak kamay sila.

At mensahe nga ni Dom…

“Bea’s a beautiful person inside n out… No hate/bashing/negative things. Please…”

Agad-agad ngang pinutakti ng mga komento ang video na ‘yon, na habang sinusulat ko ay umabot na agad sa 4,300 comments, at may 3,400 shares, ha!

Heto nga ang ilang mensahe na mababasa mo sa post na `yon ni Dominic:

“Awww nakaka-in love ka naman Papa Dom, despite trials and struggles, you continue to love. Keeping our fingers crossed for your togetherness. Best of luck, hearts’ healing, forgiveness and God bless to you both.”

“Highest respect to you both. I hope you two will work things out, you both deserved to be happy!”

“Teary eyed while watching this video… keep on praying to both of you. True love exist.”

“Ayusin niyo please. Ang dame ko na problema ‘wag na kayo dumagdag sa pagka-broken heart ko.”

“Social media lang talaga nagpalala ng sitwasyon, sana po maging ok ang lahat at mabalik sa dati, praying for both of you hoping to see you both walking the aisle.,God bless mga idol.”

“All the best and love for both of you!!! Still rooting for you both! So much respect.”

“Hoping everything’s will be okay. Win her back! Pag hindi dito ka na lang sa akin charoooot single here.”

“You are my favorite couple. You look great together. When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen. Isaiah 60:22.”

“Just wait for her until she’s ready. True Love waits and endures the test of time. Grow in love together or apart from each other. Sana kayong dalawa pa din. Forget the world around the two of you. Always remember the world you have inside the both of you.”

“I hope you and Bea find your way back to love. True love is when you have millions of reasons to leave, but you would still look for one reason to stay. Prayers can move mountains. Goodluck to both of you.”

“Masakit para samin na nagmamahal sa inyong dalawa pero irerespeto namin ang desisyon nyo we love you Bea and Dom.”

Well…

(Dondon Sermino)