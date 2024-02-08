Mga bagong  opisyal ng CAMI nanumpa kay GMA

Nanumpa sa dating Pangulo na ngayon ay Pampanga 2nd district Representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo ang mga bagong opisyal at Board of Trustees ng Capampangan In Media Inc. (CAMI).

Ang oath taking ceremony ay ginanap noong Martes ng umaga sa Quezon City.

Hiniling ni PGMA sa mga bagong opisyal na magtrabaho at tuparin ang layunin ng CAMI base sa kanilang mandato bilang mga mamamahayag.

“I urged the new officers to work for the attainment of CAMI objectives of defending the freedom of the press, maintain the highest ethical standards of journalism, help upgrade the competence and welfare of Capampangan journalists, and promote the culture and positive traditions of my “cabalen.” ani PGMA.

Ang mga bagong opisyal ng CAMI ay sina Dionisio “Nonnie” Pelayo, retired columnist bilang Chairman; Broadcaster at former DZMM station Manager Mario Garcia bilang Vice Chairman.

CAMI President Vittorio V. Vitug ng Business Mirror, Vice President for National Gadmer “Mer” Layson, TV Host, Vlogger at Reporter ng Pilipino Star Ngayon (PSN)/Pang Masa (PM); Vice President for Local Robert Mananguil, former OPS Undersecretary; Secretary Precy Pintor Cunanan, Senior Communications Officer ng CDC; Treasurer Abel Cruz, Host-Producer ng Out of town Travel Show ng Cignal TV at Auditor na si Ric Sapnu ng Philippine Star.

Mga Board of trustees ng CAMI ay sina Federico “Dik” Pascual, veteran-editor and Columnist; Willie B. Villarama, President ng Manila Times at columnist; Romeo Dizon ng Manila Stardard columnist; Roly Eclevia, Freelance writer; Numeriano “Ner” Dayrit, PR practitioner; Willie Capulong, Columnist; Philip Lustre Jr., book author at Joann Manabat ng Rappler.