WebClick Tracer

Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Pebrero 9, 2024 – Biyernes
Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas

R01 – 3 Animo La Salle, 9 Louisville, 4 Captain Bob, 8 SummerLin

R02 – 7 Lava Walker, 6 Golden Eight, 3 Heritage, 1 Twinkle Toes

R03 – 11 Sun Dance, 7 Distantl Thunder, 6 Grand Monarch, 12 Celebrity

R04 – 5 Love Radio, 7 Super Spunky, 8 Rhaegal, 3 Good Reason

R05 – 4 Light Bearer, 1 Spolarium/The Kiss, 9 Save My Savings, 11 Eye In The Sky

R06 – 6 Take A Chance, 1 Double Happiness, 9 Electrify, 3 Don Lucas

R07 – 11 Boni Avenue, 10 Wishful Thinking, 12 Signature Move, 14 Christiano

R08 – 10 You Never Know, 9 Seven Of Diamonds, 5 Del Monte, 12 Malibu Bell

Solo Pick: Lava Walker, You Never Know

Longshot: Animo La Salle

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP
Search
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante