Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Pebrero 9, 2024 – Biyernes

Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas

R01 – 3 Animo La Salle, 9 Louisville, 4 Captain Bob, 8 SummerLin

R02 – 7 Lava Walker, 6 Golden Eight, 3 Heritage, 1 Twinkle Toes

R03 – 11 Sun Dance, 7 Distantl Thunder, 6 Grand Monarch, 12 Celebrity

R04 – 5 Love Radio, 7 Super Spunky, 8 Rhaegal, 3 Good Reason

R05 – 4 Light Bearer, 1 Spolarium/The Kiss, 9 Save My Savings, 11 Eye In The Sky

R06 – 6 Take A Chance, 1 Double Happiness, 9 Electrify, 3 Don Lucas

R07 – 11 Boni Avenue, 10 Wishful Thinking, 12 Signature Move, 14 Christiano

R08 – 10 You Never Know, 9 Seven Of Diamonds, 5 Del Monte, 12 Malibu Bell

Solo Pick: Lava Walker, You Never Know

Longshot: Animo La Salle