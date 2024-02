Nagpasalamat si Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez sa mataas na trust at performance rating na nakuha nito sa fourth quarter survey ng OCTA Research.

“Your trust and confidence in our work at the House of Representatives are truly humbling and inspiring,” sabi ni Romualdez. “Rest assured that we will continue to work diligently to fulfill our mandate and deliver results that truly benefit our nation and its citizens.”

“The trust bestowed upon us by the public fuels our commitment to work tirelessly in crafting legislation that addresses the needs and concerns of our fellow Filipinos. It reaffirms our belief that our efforts are making a positive impact on the lives of our constituents,” dagdag pa nito.

Ayon sa survey na ginawa mula Disyembre 10-14, 2023, nakakuha si Romualdez ng 64% trust rating, tumaas ng apat na porsiyento. Ang performance rating naman nito ay tumaas din ng apat na porsiyento at na¬ging 65%.

“While surveys serve as a gauge of public sentiment, they should never be viewed as a reward for our hard work. Instead, they serve as a reminder of the responsibility we bear as public servants to ensure that every action we take is in the best interest of the Filipino people,” sabi ng lider ng Kamara.

(Billy Begas)