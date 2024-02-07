Todo pasalamat si Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez sa mga Pilipino dahil sa mataas na trust at performance rating na Nakuha sa fourth quarter survey ng OCTA Research.

Ayon kay Speaker Romualdez ang rating nito ay magtutulak sa Kamara de Representantes upang mas lalo pang magsipag sa pagtalakay at pag-apruba ng mga panukalang batas na makapagpapabuti sa estado ng pamumuhay ng mga Pilipino.

Sa survey na isinagawa mula Disyembre 10 hanggang 14, nakakuha si Speaker Romualdez ng 64 porsyentong trust rating, tumaas ng 4 porsyento kumpara sa nakuha nitong 60 porsyento noong Oktobre.

Sa limang pinakamataas na opisyal ng bansa, si Speaker Romualdez ang nakapagtala ng pinakamalaking pagtaas ng trust rating.

Nakakuha naman si Speaker Romualdez ng 65 porsyentong performance rating na tumaas din ng 4 porsyento mula sa 61 porsyento noong Oktobre 2023.

“I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the Filipino people for the high trust and performance ratings we obtained in the latest OCTA Research survey conducted in December last year. Your trust and confidence in our work at the House of Representatives are truly humbling and inspiring,” ani Speaker Romualdez, lider ng Kamara na mayroong mahigit na 300 miyembro.

“While surveys serve as a gauge of public sentiment, they should never be viewed as a reward for our hard work. Instead, they serve as a reminder of the responsibility we bear as public servants to ensure that every action we take is in the best interest of the Filipino people,” sabi pa nito.

Sa kaparehong survey nakapagtala si Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ng 76 porsyentong trust rating, tumaas ng 3 porsyento. Tumaas naman ng tig-2 porsyento sina Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio at Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri na nakapagtala ng 77 porsyento, at 57 porsyento. Si Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo ay nakapagtala naman ng 23 porsyento.

Ang performance rating naman ng Pangulo ay 71 porsyento, si Duterte ay 75 porsyento, at si Gesmundo ay 18 porsyento.

Kinuha sa OCTA Research survey ang opinyon ng 1,200 respondents na edad 18 pataas.

“The trust bestowed upon us by the public fuels our commitment to work tirelessly in crafting legislation that addresses the needs and concerns of our fellow Filipinos. It reaffirms our belief that our efforts are making a positive impact on the lives of our constituents,” wika pa ni Speaker Romualdez.

“As we move forward, we remain steadfast in our dedication to serving the Filipino people with integrity, transparency and accountability. We recognize that our ultimate goal is to enact policies and initiatives that will uplift the lives of every Filipino and contribute to the progress and development of our nation,” saad nito.

“Once again, I express my sincerest appreciation to the Filipino people for their unwavering support and trust. Rest assured that we will continue to work diligently to fulfill our mandate and deliver results that truly benefit our nation and its citizens,” dagdag pa ng lider ng Kamara.