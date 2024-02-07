Angara sinaluduhan hosting ng World Cup

BUKOD sa tumaas ang lebel ng Pilipinas sa buong mundo dahil sa matagumpay na pagho-host ng 2023 FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup noong isang taon, nagbukas din ito ng maraming oportunidad para sa bansa, ayon kay Senador Sonny Angara.

Pinangunahan ni Angara, chairman ng Board of Trustees ng Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), ang sponsorship ng Senate Resolution No. 857 nitong Martes para saluduhan ang mga organisasyon at indibidwal na naging bahagi ng FIBA World Cup hosting.

“This took place because of the incredible multi-stakeholder effort that started in 2017, led by Chairman Emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan of the SBP. We gained the rights to host the prestigious tournament again, nearly four decades after we first secured such in 1978,” wika ni Angara.

“Holding the tournament across different nations already posed its set of sizable challenges. But these were only intensified with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected almost all mobility for close to three years. Gayunpaman, hindi tumigil ang SBP at FIBA Local Organizing Committee (LOC) sa trabaho at preparasyon. Ito po’y bukod sa hirap at pagod na kinailangan para palakasin pa lalo ang sarili nating koponan – ang Gilas Pilipinas.”

Ang resolusyon ay kumikilala sa mga ambag sa World Cup hosting nina Pangilinan; SBP president Alfredo Panlilio; ang Board of Trustees ng FIBA LOC; ang Executive Branch at mga miyembro ng Inter-Agency Task Force sa ilalim ng A.O. No. 5, s. 2023 kabilang ang Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Health, Department of Interior and Local Government; Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Tourism, Department of Transportation, Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Immigration, Philippine National Police, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority; lahat ng government agencies, instrumentalities and local government units, mga volunteers at mga private sector.

Nagkaroon ng economic impact ang FIBA World Cup hosting ng tinatayang P18.8 bilyon.

“Not only did we solidify further our spot in the pantheon of basketball-loving countries, we also gained the experience and the know-how of organizing a truly world-class sporting event. We should not allow the lessons we’ve learned and the confidence we’ve gained go to waste. Here was a clear example of what we as Filipinos can accomplish when we work together towards achieving a single vision,” ayon pa sa senador.

“The fact that we have already done it with hosting the FIBA World Cup only means we can do it again for another world-class competition or another multi-country global event. And hopefully with each iteration, we do it better than the one before. At this point, we are only limited by our ambition.”

(Lito Oredo)