Julia Barretto happy, nag-deny sa hiwalayan kay Gerald Anderson

Sinagot nga ni Julia Barretto ang tanong ni Melai Cantiveros sa ‘Magandang Buhay’ tungkol sa hiwalayan nila ni Gerald Anderson.

Sabi nga ni Melai, palagi rin silang candidate ni Jason Francisco sa mga ganiyang chika, na hiwalay na nga, pero hindi naman totoo.

“Parang ganun ang balita every month, for how many years na talaga. Hindi ko rin alam saan nangggaling.

“But I think I’ll just take it as a compliment, I guess, we’re able to create that private bubble of ours, na hindi na nila alam kung ano masyado ang nangyayari sa partnership namin.

“And I think that’s also a conscious effort on our end, na protektahan na, hindi kailangang mag-over share, hindi dapat bawat galaw alam ng lahat.

“Siguro that’s why they think. But happy lang…,” sabi ni Julia.

Samantala, madamdamin din ang tribute ni Gerald kay Deo Endrinal, na nagbigay nga raw sa kanya ng maraming proyekto.

“Still can’t believe it. I will always be grateful to you Sir Deo for giving a young 17 year old boy from GenSan a chance in our industry.

“You gave me remarkable opportunities in Sana Maulit Muli, Tayong Dalawa, My Girl & Budoy.

“Thank you for always believing in me. You were not just our boss, you treated everyone like family.

“We will miss your brilliance, but we will forever miss your Love.

“Rest in peace Sir Deo,” sabi ni Gerald.

