Sobrang babad sa liwanag, ilaw nakakasira ng utak

Malaki ang koneksyon ng pagkakaroon ng light exposure sa mental health.

Batay ito sa world’s largest study kung saan mahalaga rin ang timing sa exposure sa ilaw sa psychiatric disorders.

Sa journal ng Nature Mental Health, nasa 86,772 participants sa UK Biobank ang binusisi ng mga researcher batay sa kanilang light exposure, sleep habits, physical activity at estado ng mental health.

Ang mga exposed sa malaking amount ng ilaw sa gabi ay may 30% increased risk ng pagkakaroon ng depresyon, psychosis, bipolar disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, PTSD at self-harm.

Nasa 20% namang mas mababa ang risk nito para sa mga mas mataas na exposure sa ilaw tuwing umaga.

“Avoiding light at night and seeking light during the day may be a simple and effective, non-pharmacological means of broadly improving mental health.”

Ayon kay Jaime Zuckerman, clinical psychologist specializing treatment of adults with anxiety, mood disorders and relationship difficulties, mas nahihirapan ding matulog ang mga exposed sa ilaw sa gabi lalo na ang blue light.

“Sunlight increases our serotonin levels, which helps with depression, anxiety and self-harm,” aniya. “It also helps regulate your sleep and circadian rhythm — and that helps with good mental health.”

Ilang tips dito ay paglalakad sa labas, kumain ng lunch sa labas, umupo sa labas sa iyong workday break, kumain malapit sa bintana, i-adjust ang setting ng iyong cellphone, magbasa ng libro imbes na mag-cellphone o manuod ng TV.

“Getting enough light at the right time of day can make a big difference in how you feel.” (Natalia Antonio)