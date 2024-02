Inilagay ang Kamara de Representantes sa heightened security precaution upang maproteksiyunan ang mga miyembro at empleyado ng institusyon.

“We just want to protect the members of HRep and staff and employees of the House against any untoward incident,” sabi ni House Secretary Ge-neral Reginald Velasco.

“I have talked with the Sgt-at-Arms (Nap Taas) and I told him to impose strict security to all those who are entering the premises particularly the non-members of the House and who are not employees of this institution,” dagdag pa nito.

Ayon kay Velasco mayroong mga miyembro ng Kamara na nakatatanggap ng pagbabanta subalit tumanggi ito na sila ay pangalanan.

“You know there’ve been threats being received by members of Congress, by employees, by staff from groups. Of course, we don’t mind them because that’s the hazard of the job, it’s part of workin¬g in the government. Wala namang additional protection,” dagdag pa nito.

Nang tanungin kung may kaugnayan sa panukalang pag-amiyenda ng Konstitusyon ang mga banta, sagot ni Velasco, “Hindi namin alam, basta sinasabi lang baka bombahin ang HRep ganon. But as I have said we take all these threats seriously so kaya we have taken special precautions nga-yon.”

Ang sinasabing bobombahin ang Kamara ay natanggap umano noong nakaraang buwan.

“Kami rin we have witnessed some motorcycle going around. Ini-report sa akin ng security. Some motorcycle going around the premises. Kaya ipinagbawal namin ang motorcycles being parked in front of any building. So we have desig-nated special parking areas for motorcycles. And then for those deliveries we have instructed our security that delivery-men should stay at the gate. And the goods will be picked up by representatives of the members or House members or employees,” dagdag pa ni Velasco. (Billy Begas)