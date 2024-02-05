‘Pride in the end only leaves us with regret’: Kris Aquino nag-sorry sa pumanaw na producer

Nag-sorry si Kris Aquino sa pumanaw na ABS-CBN producer na si Deo Endrinal.

Inamin ni Kris na nagtampo siya, dahil pakiramdam niya ay nakalimutan siya ni Deo sa panahon na may pinagdadaanan siyang matinding sakit.

Pero `yun nga, nagsisi rin siya, na sana ay hindi nangyari `yon, na nagmatigas nga siya, na sa halip sana ay siya ang unang nangumusta rito.

Heto nga ang Instagram post ni Kris:

“I waited until I got to exchange messages with PJ (anak ni Deo) before I posted. My choice of song (One Sweet Day ni Mariah Carey) says it all.

“I won’t deny that after working so closely together for almost 20 years, ‘Lola Deo’ and I drifted apart when I was no longer with ABS-CBN.

“But he shall always remain the reason I learned the importance of honoring the job you’ve been given (when I was 28, a newly single mom, and he became my sole manager he imposed a 12 midnight curfew on me- he said: you have a morning show that airs live at 11 AM, if you’re seen out until 3 AM, the staff in that restaurant may mga nanay at asawa – audience mo sila.

“Nasa studio ka ng 9:00am, meaning bumangon ka para maligo etc at 7:30 am – paano ka gagalangin ng audience mo kung hindi mo binibigyan ng importansya ang trabaho mo?

“Deo believed in me when many doubted (I was the 3rd choice to host Game KNB). He showed me the value of professionalism, respect, and generosity in sharing the credit with everyone involved in the production of my shows & movies.

“He instilled in me how to separate my personal problems from my duty to entertain (if only my dressing rooms had CCTV cameras- sometimes 5 minutes before going live my tears would still be rolling nonstop.)

“He fought for me when I asked to take an indefinite leave from SNN & the BUZZ during my mom’s last few weeks alive because he understood why I refused to leave her hospital room.

“He was a generous & thoughtful ninong to Bimb.

“He wrote the most beautiful messages in his cards, all of them I scanned so that i’d forever have copies of his heartfelt greetings.

“For 16 years not a day passed that we didn’t communicate. I’m now so sorry for my failure to be the one to reach out because it hurt me when I failed to hear from him personally during my time of grief & the time my health started deteriorating.

“My wrong choice prevented us from being each other’s support system when we should’ve been there for each other.

“I’m sharing this for others to see that pride in the end only leaves us with regret.

“Please know LA, I never ‘unloved’ you. And I am proud to declare – I’d never have become Kris without the magical guidance of the creative genius that was Deo Endrinal.”

Malaking aral nga ang makukuha sa mensaheng ito ni Kris para kay Deo. Na sa halip na kalimutan, dedmahin, o sumama ang loob sa isang tao, mas mabuting ituloy ang pakikipag-usap, friendship, lalo na kung mahal mo, o malaki ang pinagsamahan niyo. (Dondon Sermino)