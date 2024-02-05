Mala-‘Princess of Brunei’? Heart Evangelista puno ng diamante bouquet sa kasal kay Chiz Escudero

Kaloka ang bouquet na hahawakan ni Heart Evangelista sa ‘kasal’ o renewal of vows nila ni Senator Chiz Escudero!

Nagtalo-talo nga ang mga netizen, dahil kung titingnan mo, puno ng diamante ang bouquet, ha! Sa halip na bulaklak lang, ginawa talagang parang mga alahas ang bouquet.

“She said ‘(lowers please’, he said ‘couture’ @eliesaabworld, thank you for my beautiful gift!

“10 more days to go #chizheart #chapter2!” chika ni Heart.

May nagkomento na kesyo nakuha ni Heart ang idea na `yon mula kay Princess Anisha.

Si Princess Anisha Rosnah Binti Adam ay asawa ni Brunei Prince Abdul Mateen, the fourth son of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

Pero, agad-agad ngang nilinaw ni Heart, na hindi niya idea `yon.

“Wow reminds me of the bouquet of Anisha’s wedding, the wife of Prince of Brunei,” sabi ng isang fan.

“She got the idea from Princess Anisha!” hirit ng isa pang fan.

Pero sey nga ni Heart, “It was @eliesaabworld not my idea!”

Pero ‘yun nga, umani ng papuri ang bouquet na `yon. Na sabi nga nila ay bagay na bagay naman kay Heart.

Heto nga ang chika ng mga netizen:

“Wow just like Princess Anisha’s bouquet during her wedding with Prince Mateen.”

“So pretty. It’s like the bouquet of the princess of Brunei’s had at her wedding. But this is so pretty with diamonds.”

“The prettiest bouquet.”

“The flowers are shining like nothing else. Obsessed.”

“Itabi mo Heart, ako na lang ang sasalo.”

“Very Brunei royal wedding.”

“Miss Heart pasali naman ako sa bouquet throwing. Congratulations po sa renewal of vows.”

“Willing to catch po kahit saan mo pa ibato.”

“Hanep, puro diamonds. My kind of bouquet.”

“My gosh! Actually I dream! I wish for her to wear Elie Saab for her first wedding, this time it’s coming true (almost, but I’ll take the flowers). Can’t wait for renewal of vows. Love you ChizHeart.”

“Willing akong saluhin `yan! Sana hindi masheket!”

“Omg, I’m screaming. I can’t contain my excitement.”

“The kind of flowers I want.”

Well, iba talaga si Heart, di ba? Panalo sa lahat ng aspeto.