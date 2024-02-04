Showbiz nagluksa sa pagpanaw ni Deo Endrinal

Biglang-bigla, naging kulay itim ang showbiz industry, sa pagpanaw ni Deo Endrinal, na itinuturing na big man ng Dreamscape, Inc., ang entertainment division ng ABS-CBN.

Hindi nga makapaniwala ang lahat, na sa edad ni Deo (60), ay iiwanan na niya ang mundo.

Ilan nga sa mga na-produce ni Deo sa telebisyon ay ang ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’, ‘Walang Hanggan’, ‘Tayong Dalawa’, ‘May Bukas Pa’, ‘100 Days to Heaven’, ‘Mara Clara’, ‘Sana Maulit Muli’, ‘On The Wings Of Love’, ‘Doble Kara’, ‘Kadenang Ginto’, ‘Dirty Linen’, at marami pang iba, na puro pumatok sa mga fan.

Inanunsyo ng kanyang anak na si PJ Endrinal ang pagpanaw ni Deo.

“This has to be the hardest caption that I will ever post.

“Thank you daddy for everything, you have been the best father not just to me but to everyone that has known you. We will always remember how fortunate we are that you were in our lives.

“This will definitely be a hole in my heart and will leave a scar; but I know that you’re finally free from pain and now happily dancing in heaven cause you’ll definitely be the life of the party up there.

“We might be grieving now but instead of the sadness we should be celebrating the life you lived and shared with us and for that we’ll always be grateful.

“For now, Rest in Paradise Daddy,

“I love you so so much.”

Sa totoo lang, halos lahat ng malalaking artista ngayon ng ABS-CBN ay natulungan ni Deo.

“Sir Deo. My manager. My mother. My supporter. My basher. My friend. And now my angel. I will always love you. I will always be grateful to you. I will always miss you. I promise to continue to make you proud,” mensahe ni Vice Ganda.

“May you rest in peace Sir Deo. I’ll never forget 2008, where you met with me on the 13th floor of Abs. We had lunch and it was you who told me to be a kapamilya and join ASAP cause I belong on that stage. Thank you so much for everything and may God be with your family during these hard times. We all Love you and you will truly be missed,” sabi ni Billy Crawford.

“To our Boss, isa sa Tatay ko sa industriya. Maraming salamat po sa lahat, halos buong buhay ko sa showbiz ikaw ang nag bigay ng opportunity sakin. Mamimiss po kita nang sobra. Ikaw po ang isa sa nagtiwala sa ‘kin mula pa noon. Yung tiwala at pagmamahal na binigay mo ay hindi ko makakalimutan at babaunin ko po habambuhay. Hindi pa ako nakakapag pasalamat ng personal para sa Pira-Pirasong Paraiso. Sir Deo, Mahal Kita Maraming Salamat po! Rest in Paradise,” mensahe naman ni Loisa Andalio.

“So sad to hear about Sir Deo’s passing. He has touched so may lives… I am one of many. I’m very blessed that I got to know him not just as a boss but as a fun loving friend throughout the years… rest in piece sir,” pahayag ni Bela Padilla.

“He is the reason why I became part of ASAP and Kapamilya artist. After watching one of my shows at the Music Museum for my 23rd anniversary he made the doors open up for me at ABS-CBN. Love you Deo. Thank you for everything. Rest now in His peace my friend,” lahad ni Gary Valenciano.

“A gentle soul and a hit maker. You will be missed everyday Sir Deo,” saad naman ni Carlo Aquino.

“Feeling emotional about the news I got back home. Sir Deo took a chance on me when he put me in Katorse… and the rest is history. Thank you for your love and life Sir D,” sey ni Enchong Dee.

Ginawang kulay itim ni Julia Montes ang kanyang IG wall.

Si Kim Chiu ay hindi pa rin makapaniwala na pumanaw na si Deo.

“No!” ang post niya sa IG story, na ang background ay kulay itim.