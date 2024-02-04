Kinalampag ni House Majority Leader at Zamboanga City Rep. Manuel Jose “Mannix” M. Dalipe ang Senado hinggil sa self-imposed deadline para pagtibayin ang panukalang amyenda sa “restrictive” economic provisions ng Konstitusyon.

Kasunod ito ng nakatakdang pagdinig ng special Senate subcommittee patungkol sa Resolution of Both Houses No. 6, o, “A Resolution of Both Houses of Congress proposing amendments to certain provisions of the 1987 Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines, particularly on Articles Xll, XlV and XVl.”

Ang RBH6 ay Iniakda nina Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri at Senators Loren Legarda at Juan Edgardo Angara, na siyang tagapangulo ng special subcommittee.

Ani Dalipe, nangako si Zubiri kay Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. na aaprubahan ng mga senador ang naturang resolusyon bago ang Holy Week recess ng Kongreso sa March 23.

“We hold them to this commitment, which was even reported in the media. The House is just waiting for the Senate to approve RBH No. 6 so we can quickly adopt it,” aniya.

Aniya, napagtibay na ng Kamara sa ikatlo at huling pagabasa ang limampu’t apat sa limampu’t pitong priority bills na napagkasunduan ng ehekutibo at lehislatura sa Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) gayundin ang lahat ng panukala na tinukoy ng presidente sa kaniyang State of the Nation Address (SONA) noonv Hulyo ng nakaraang taon.

“There is much anticipation and anxiety in the House on this RBH No. 6 because the House had been proposing Charter changes, principally on economic provisions, since the 8th Congress or for 35-36 years. So we expect Charter reform to take place this time, under the 19th Congress,” saad niya

Kasabay nito, hinikayat din ni Dalipe ang mga senador, paritkular sina Angara at Ronald dela Rosa, na tapatannv aksyon ang kanilang panawagang “ceasefure” sa palitan ng maaangahang na pahayag sa pagitan ng dalaaang kapulungan ng Kongreso.

“It was they who started it when they hurled baseless accusations against us on the people’s initiative (PI), to which we just responded. It is they who should end it for the good of the country and our people. We should refocus our attention on the urgent task that we have to do,” wika pa niya.

Muli ring umapela si Dalipe sa Senado na itigil na ang pagsisiyasat kaugnay sa PI, dahil pinahinto na ng Commission on Elections (Comelec) ang pagtanggap sa mga lagda at ibalik na ito sa mga PI proponents.

“Parang nakonsensiya pa sila na nagsagawa sila ng hearing sa Davao City habang patuloy na binabaha at nagla-landslide sa maraming lugar sa Mindanao at may mga namamatay, natatabunan o nalulunod pa tayong mga kababayan duon,” he said, adding not a single witness admitted in the two Senate hearings that money was given in exchange of a signature for People’s Initiative.

Umaasa siyang tatapusin na ng Senado ang imbestigasyon sa PI at ituon ang atensyon sa pagpapasa ng RBH No. 6 sa lalong madaling panahon.

“Their self-imposed deadline is fast approaching,” sabi pa ni Dalipe.