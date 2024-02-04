Sara Duterte payag sa Cebu Palaro

PINIRMAHAN ni Bise Presidente nat Kalihim ng Kagawaran ng Edukasyon na si Sara Duterte at Local Government Unit (LGU)-Cebu City ang Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) noong Biyernes upang matiyak ang mabilisang paghahanda sa 64th Palarong Pambansa 2024.

“We affirm our unwavering dedication to strengthening our support for young athletes. Our primary goal is to equip them with the necessary tools to nurture discipline, resilience, and the indomitable spirit required to pursue their athletic passions,” bulalas ni Duterte.

“The unique character and vaunted hospitality of Cebu City will make this year’s Palaro even more memorable for all our student-athletes,” aniya pa.

Sa paglagda, pormal na kinilala ng Department of Education (DepEd) ang pagho-host ng Cebu City, na pinangunahan ni Mayor Michael Rama, para sa taunang multi-sporting event tampok ang mga kabataang estudyante sa elementarya at sekondarya .

Ito ang pangatlong pagtatauyod ng Queen City of the South sa national amateur sportsfest makaraan noong 1954 at 1994.

“We’ve been waiting for 30 years for this moment. In fact, the Cebu City Sports Center was built 30 years ago, specific to the hosting of Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City,” lahad ani Cebu City Sports Commission chairman John Pages habang idiniin ang kahandaan ng lungsod at sa mga sporting venue na malapit na aniyang matapos.

Titiyakin ng DepEd, sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa lungsod, ang mga probisyon at hakbang sa seguridad, probisyon ng transportasyon, at komunikasyon, at iba pang mga kinakailangan para sa kaganapan planong idaaos sa August.

Sa kabilang banda, ang Cebu ang inatasang lumikha at magpulong sa Local Palaro Executive Committee (LPEC), Secretariat, at padaliin ang pagkuha ng mga pondo para sa mga kinakailangang gastusin para sa kaganapan.

(Lito Oredo)