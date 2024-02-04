Labis ang pasasalamat ng pamunuan ng 113 state universities and colleges (SUC) kay Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez sa inilaang P128.1 bilyong budget sa kanila ngayong 2024, mas mataas ng P27.3 bilyon kumpara sa kanilang panukalang budget.

“I would like to express our deepest gratitude once again for your crucial role in securing additional funding support for SUCs in the 2024 General Appropriation Act,” ani Dr. Tirso Ronquillo, pangulo ng Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges (PASUC).

Sa dalawang pahinang sulat na may petsang Enero 10 na ipinadala sa tanggapan ni Speaker Romualdez, nagpasalamat din si Ronquillo, na siya ring pangulo ng Batangas State University sa Kamara de Representantes sa paglalagak ng “unprogrammed funds” na magagamit para sa kakulangan sa free higher education (FHE) noong school year 2022 at 2023.

“Your dedication and efforts in enlisting the support of your esteemed fellow congressmen have been instrumental in ensuring that our students have the necessary assistance to succeed in college under the government’s free higher education program,” sabi nito.

“We stand united with the Honorable Speaker in his unwavering commitment to prudent allocation of government resources. Your legislative support shall empower the 113 SUCs to deliver meaningful services to the country and its people,” saad pa ni Ronquillo.

Samantala, tıniyak ni Speaker Romualdez sa PASUC na prayoridad na mapondohan ang mga paaralang pinatatakbo ng gobyerno.

“This has always been the marching order of our President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to make sure that our students are not left behind in this globalized era,” sabi ni Speaker Romualdez.

Ayon kay Ronquillo, kasma sa matutulungan ng dagdag na P27.3 bilyon ang 1.85 milyong estudyante na nag-aaral sa iba’t ibang SUC sa bansa, 72,000 faculty at staff, at 50,000 job orders at contract of service workers.

“Our sincerest thanks and appreciation for this substantial support,” ayon kay Ronquillo na nagsabi rin na ang dagdag pondo ay makatutulong sa mga SUC upang magampanan ang kanilang mandato.

Kabilang sa mga pasok sa unprogrammed funds ay ang mga sumusunod: P20.1 bilyong capital outlay para sa “digital transformation” o “smart campus system ng pitong SUC; P7 bilyon para sa FHE deficiency noong 2022 at 2023; P5.3 bilyon para sa pagtatayo, pagtatapos, at pagsasa-ayos ng mga classroom at dormitoryo ng 40 SUC.

Kasama rin ang P692 milyon sa ilalim ng maintenance and other operating expenses para suportahan ang College of Medicine ng 22 SUC; P232 milyon para sa “Capacity Development on Futures Thinking and Strategic Foresight” at P273 milyon para sa “Tulong Dunong program” ng mga SUC; P115 milyon para sa pagpapataas ng carrying capacity ng nursing health programs ng tatlong SUC; P100 milyon para sa miscellaneous personnel benefits fund (MPBF) na gagamitin sa reclassification ng mga faculty position.

– P30 milyon para sa “financial assistance to athletes and athletic programs” ng 16 SUC; P102 milyon para sa personnel services (PS); P465 milyon para sa taunang MOOE at P43 milyong capital outlay.