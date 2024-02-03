WebClick Tracer

Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Pebrero 4, 2024 – Linggo

Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas

R01 – 1 Boss Lady, 4 Beltuna, 5 Star Of The Future

R02 – 5 Noble Touch, 4 Diamond Story, 6 High Roller, 3 CatsInTheCradle

R03 – 3 Victorious Passion, 2 Saoirse, 1 Apollo, 4 Express Lane

R04 – 4 Meghan Maxene, 5 Professor Jones, 1 Don Pedro

R05 – 3 Speed Fantasy/In The Zone, 1 Senshi Spirit, 2 Bombay Nights, 7 Pharoah’s Treasure

R06 – 2 Diversity, 5 Marilag, 1 Orange Bell, 4 Under Pressure

R07 – 5 Boni Avenue, 7 Gee’s City, 2 Rise Up, 4 Step Bell

R08 – 4 California King, 8 Grand Laughter, 6 Money For Gabriel, 2 Domsat Seven

Solo Pick: Boss Lady, Meghan Maxene

Longshot: Boni Avenue

tiktok-abante