Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Pebrero 4, 2024 – Linggo
Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas
R01 – 1 Boss Lady, 4 Beltuna, 5 Star Of The Future
R02 – 5 Noble Touch, 4 Diamond Story, 6 High Roller, 3 CatsInTheCradle
R03 – 3 Victorious Passion, 2 Saoirse, 1 Apollo, 4 Express Lane
R04 – 4 Meghan Maxene, 5 Professor Jones, 1 Don Pedro
R05 – 3 Speed Fantasy/In The Zone, 1 Senshi Spirit, 2 Bombay Nights, 7 Pharoah’s Treasure
R06 – 2 Diversity, 5 Marilag, 1 Orange Bell, 4 Under Pressure
R07 – 5 Boni Avenue, 7 Gee’s City, 2 Rise Up, 4 Step Bell
R08 – 4 California King, 8 Grand Laughter, 6 Money For Gabriel, 2 Domsat Seven
Solo Pick: Boss Lady, Meghan Maxene
Longshot: Boni Avenue