Justine Brownlee pinayagan ng FIBA sumabak sa Asia Cup

INIHAYAG ng Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) na pinayagan nang makapaglaro ulit si Justin Brownlee sa Gilas Pilipinas sa unang window ng FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers na magaganap ngayong Pebrero.

Ito ay matapos na mag-isyu ang FIBA kay Brownlee ng Notice of Charge na naglalaman ng iminungkahing tatlong (3) buwang panahon ng ineligibility kaugnay ng paglabag sa anti-doping rule na naganap noong 19th Asian Games.

“We’re elated that the consequences FIBA issued does not prevent Justin Brownlee to play for Gilas in the upcoming window,” sabi ni SBP President Al Panlilio. “Having him as our naturalized player alongside some of our locals that he has already played with before will be beneficial to the squad.”

Makakasama ni Brownlee ang kanyang mga kakampi sa Ginebra na sina Scottie Thompson at Jamie Malonzo sa squad na pinamumunuan nina head coach Tim Cone at team manager Richard Del Rosario.

Sina Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, CJ Perez, June Mar Fajardo, Dwight Ramos, AJ Edu, Carl Tamayo, Kai Sotto, at Kevin Quiambao ang kukumpleto sa listahan ng Gilas team.

“Justin Brownlee is a big part of the team and the program moving forward and having him means we can hit the ground running,” sabi ni Cone. “He’s already played with most of the guys so chemistry will already be there. He can now ramp up his conditioning and be ready to go once his suspension is lifted.”

Si Brownlee ay anim na beses na kampeon sa PBA at tatlong beses na Best Import of the Conference awardee.

Pinangunahan niya ang Pilipinas sa pagbawi sa Southeast Asian Games at Asian Games men’s basketball gold medals nakaraang taon.

Gayunpaman, ilang araw matapos tumulong si Brownlee na wakasan ang 61-taong tagtuyot ng Pilipinas sa Asiad, inihayag ng International Testing Agency na nagpositibo siya sa isang ipinagbabawal na substance.

Pinili niyang magsilbi ng provisional suspension period na nagsimula noong 9 Nobyembre 2023, kaya hindi siya available para sa title-retention bid ng Ginebra sa nagpapatuloy na PBA 48th Season Commissioner’s Cup.

(Lito Oredo)