Inirekomenda ni United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur Irene Khan ang pagbuwag sa National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

Si Khan ay isang Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Opinion and Expression ng UN.

Nanawagan siya sa isang press conference sa Mandaluyong City na pabilisin ang pagpapasa ng batas na magbibigay ng proteksyon sa human rights defenders.

Dapat aniya bigyang aksyon ang mga isyu tungkol sa right of freedom, opinion, expression at iba pa.

Bumisita si Khan sa Pilipinas kung saan nakipagpulong ito sa ilang ahensiya ng pamahalaan kabilang na si Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin sa Malacañang.

Samantala, kinontra ni National Security Council (NSC) Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya ang hirit ni Khan na buwagin ang NTF-ELCAC dahil hindi pa aniya napapanahon na gawin ito ngayon.

“And as I mentioned, given the two, supervening events, the strategic victory over the New People’s army, and the exploratory peace talks with the CPP-NPA-NDF, it would not be proper at this time to abolish the NTF-ELCAC,” sabi ni Malaya.

Binigyang-diin ni Malaya na isang “game changer” ang NTF-ELCAC sa kampanya ng gobyerno laban sa mga rebeldeng komunista.

“Hindi pa pinapanganak ang karamihan sa atin dito, nandito na yan. And now that we have reached this stage in the campaign, we feel that it’s improper to call for it’s abolition and it would be best, if necessary, to undertake the transition,” ayon kay Malaya.(Natalia Antonio/Prince Golez/Aileen Taliping)