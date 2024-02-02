Bumuhos muli ng suporta ang Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) at nanindigang protektahan ang katotohanan nang lumagda sa isang manifesto ang mga miyembro ng partido para ihayag ang suporta kay Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez kaugnay sa isyu ng people’s initiative.

Ang naturang manifesto ay binuo at nilagdaan ng mga miyembro upang itaguyod ang prinsipyo ng demokrasya.

“We, the members of the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) in the House of Representatives, stand united in our resolve to defend the integrity of our esteemed Speaker, the Honorable Martin Romualdez, against the unfounded criticisms levied upon him in the context of the People’s Initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution,” saad sa dokumento

“We express our unwavering support for Speaker Martin Romualdez, recognizing his leadership and commitment to the principles of democracy and good governance. The allegations against him, centered around the People’s Initiative, are baseless and do not reflect the true nature of his service to the nation,” dagdag pa rito.

Ang Lakas-CMD ang pinakamalaking political party sa Kapulungan na binubuo ng tatlong daang mambabatas at pinamumunuan ni Romualdez sa kanyang kapasidad bilang Speaker. Ang partido ay may 94 na miyembro sa Kamara de Representantes

Kilala sa reputasyon nito na pagkaisahin ang lahat, tinipon ni Speaker Romualdez ang Lakas-CMD at mga kaalyadong partido sa Mababang Kapulungan para sa isang mabungang 19th Congress sa pamumuno ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr.

Tinukoy sa manifesto ang malaking napagtagumpayan ng Kamara sa ilalim ni Speaker Romualdez, sa pamamagitan ng mga pinagtibay na panukalang batas para mapalago ang ekonomiya, makalikha ng trabaho at mapagbuti ang kabuuang pamumuhay ng mga Pilipino.

“With him at the helm, the House has adopted a more activist role in nation-building, exemplified by our intensified oversight function, combating economic disparities and supporting the government’s efforts against drug trafficking and other societal challenges,” saad sa manifesto

“The House’s efficiency in passing priority measures, including those outlined by the LEDAC and in the President’s SONA, showcases our responsiveness and dedication to fulfilling the aspirations of the Filipino people,” pagpapatuloy dito.

Iniulat kamakailan ni Speaker Romualdez, na masasabing nangungunang kaalyado ni Pangulong Marcos sa lehislatura, na 100 porsiyentong kumpleto na ang mga gawaing lehislasyon mula sa Malacañang. Natapos ito ng Kamara ilang buwang mas maaga kaysa iskedyul.

Binigyang-diin ng Lakas-CMD stalwarts sa manifesto ang kanilang intensyon na iangat ang estado ng ekonomiya ng bansa sa pamamagitan ng pagsusulong ng kinakailangan at matagal nang hinahangad na pagsasaayos sa Saligang Batas.

“Our support for the democratic processes, including those that allow for constitutional amendments, is unwavering. We believe in the power of the Constitution as a living document, one that must evolve with the changing needs of our nation,” sabi nila.

Dagdad pa ng mga mambabata na sila ay kaisa sa kolektibong hangarin ng pambansang pagprogreso at kasaganaan at ang hangaring ito ay higit pa sa ugnayang politikal bagkus ay mula sa pagnanais na makitang umunlad ang Pilipinas.

“We advocate for unity among all branches of government and call for constructive dialogue over divisive politics. The focus should be on collaboration and understanding to achieve the best outcomes for our country,” dagdag pa rito.

“We uphold the highest standards of transparency and accountability in all our actions. The criticisms against our Speaker do not align with these values and are a disservice to the principles of fair and just governance,” tinukoy sa manifesto

“In conclusion, we reiterate our support for Speaker Martin Romualdez and emphasize our role as advocates of democratic governance. We call upon all sectors to engage in respectful and productive dialogue and to work together for the betterment of our nation,” sabi pa rito.