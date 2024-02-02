Clarin sinaluduhan tagumpay ng AP.Bren

DUMALAW ang bagong kampeon sa M5 World Tournament, ang Bren Esports (AP.Bren), na inirepresenta nina CEO Jean Alphonse Ponce at COO Leo Andrew “Jab” Escutin, kay Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Chairman Atty. Richard S. Clarin kamakailan.

Ibinahagi ng AP.Bren kung paano sila nakipagsabayan sa mga pambato ng Indonesia, ang ONIC, sa finals nitong nagdaang Disyembre 2023, upang gumawa ng kasaysayan bilang first Filipino team na nagkampeon sa dalawang M World Championships (M2 at M5).

“In light of the GAB Chairman’s 3xPRO advocacy to promote, professionalize, and protect Philippine sports, he expressed his full support for AP.Bren, acknowledging their efforts to raise the Filipino flag on such a momentous occasion. Setting the stage for the future of e-sports, the GAB Chairman is also hopeful for the discovery of new and emerging talent from all parts of the country,” ayon sa pahayag ng GAB.

“𝑂𝑢𝑟 𝑐𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑡𝑟𝑦 ℎ𝑜𝑢𝑠𝑒𝑠 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑑𝑖𝑔𝑖𝑒𝑠 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑎𝑙𝑙 𝑘𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑠 𝑜𝑓 𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑠, 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑠 𝑖𝑠 𝑛𝑜𝑡 𝑎𝑛 𝑒𝑥𝑐𝑒𝑝𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛. 𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝐺𝐴𝐵 𝑖𝑠 ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑒 𝑡𝑜 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑣𝑖𝑑𝑒 𝑎𝑙𝑙 𝑜𝑢𝑡-𝑠𝑢𝑝𝑝𝑜𝑟𝑡 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑔𝑖𝑣𝑒 𝑚𝘰𝑟𝘦 𝘰𝑝𝘱𝑜𝘳𝑡𝘶𝑛𝘪𝑡𝘪𝑒𝘴 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑓𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑎𝑙 𝑎𝑡ℎ𝑙𝑒𝑡𝑒𝑠. 𝑊𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑡ℎ𝑒 ℎ𝑒𝑙𝑝 𝑜𝑓 𝐴𝑃.𝐵𝑟𝑒𝑛 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑎𝑙𝑙 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑠 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑚𝑢𝑛𝑖𝑡𝑦, 𝑤𝑒 𝑤𝑖𝑙𝑙 𝑚𝑎𝑘𝑒 𝑖𝑡 𝑘𝑛𝑜𝑤𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑃ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑖𝑝𝑝𝑖𝑛𝑒𝑠 𝑖𝑠 𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑛𝑖𝑎𝑏𝑙𝑦 𝑡ℎ𝑒 ℎ𝑜𝑚𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑠 𝑐ℎ𝑎𝑚𝑝𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑠,” wika naman ni GAB Chairman Clarin.

Tinalakay din nina Atty. Clarin at ng AP.Bren ang mga isyu kaugnay sa pagpapalakas pa sa larangan ng eSports sa bansa.

“The GAB congratulates AP.Bren for emerging victorius in the recently concluded M5 World Tournament,” sey pa ni Chairman Clarin. (Abante Sports)