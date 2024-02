ITINALAGA ng World Health Organization (WHO) si dating Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary Dr. Susan Mercado bilang director ng programme management ng organi­sasyon sa Western Pacific.

Si Mercado ang ­unang Pilipino na pinagkatiwalaan ng pangalawa sa pinakamataas na posisyon sa rehiyon.

Inihayag ni WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific Dr. Saia Ma’u Piukala ang pagkakatalaga kay Mercado noong Huwebes. Si Mercado ay asawa ni dating Sen. Orly Mercado.

“Women are disproportionately affected by health problems. Dr. Mercado, an established female public health leader, brings experience, ethics and expertise to the table. More importantly, she has always – and will continue to – redress gender imbalance for health equity,” ayon naman sa pahayag ng DOH.

“Dr. Susan Mercado deserves the honor of this appointment. RD Saia has chosen his deputy well— the Philippines and our fellow member states will find that she can be counted on to deliver for the health of all peoples of the Western Pacific. Congratulations!” pahayag naman ni DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa.

Noong 2018, pinarangalan si Mercado, na noon ay special envoy of the President on Global Health Initiatives, bilang isa sa 100 Most Influential Filipina Women in the World ng non-profit Filipina Women’s Network.