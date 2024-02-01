Solar Spikers kakasa sa PVL

KUMBINASYON ng mga bata at beteranong player ang bubuo sa Capital1 Solar Energy squad sa pinakahihintay nitong debut sa Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference simula Pebrero 20.

Una sa listahan sina dating Far Eastern University (FEU) star Heather Guino-o at Jannine Navarro, na tinulungan ang College of Saint Benilde sa NCAA championship taong 2016, para sa asam na matinding pagpapakilala sa liga ng Solar Spikers.

Aasa rin ang mga bata at naggagandahang Solar Spikers owner na sina Mandy at Milka Romero, maging si comebacking champion coach Roger Gorayeb, kina former La Salle player Arianne Layug, National University product Jorelle Singh at mula University of the East na si Janeca Lana.

Naniniwala ang Romero sisters na papalag ang kanilang koponan.

“This will be a good opportunity for them to shine and be recognized so we are giving our all-out support to the team,” ayon kay Mandy, pinuno ng family-owned solar energy company. “My sister and I are hoping we can grow together in support of PH sports, especially volleyball.”

Sa panig ni Milka, sinabi nitong “we are not in a hurry, we take it one step at time until we build a winning culture. That’s our goal.”

Optimistiko rin si coach Gorayeb sa Solar Spikers.

“Gutom sa playing time ang mga iyan, so they have this great desire to win games. Abangan ninyo na lang sila,” sey ng coach.

Ang ibang kukumpleto sa koponan ay sina Rovee Instrella, Renesa Melgar, Sydney Niegos, Lourdes Clemente, Shyra Umandal, Cathrina Dizon, Kath Villegas, May Macatuno, Jel Quizon, Rica Rivera, at Bingle Landicho.

Lima pang manlalaro, tampok ang tatlong beterano, ang sasahog din sa Solar Spikers bago humambalos ang liga.

(Abante Sports)