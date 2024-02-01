Kagyat na kumilos si Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez para sa agarang paglabas ng P150 milyong financial assistance ng Marcos administration para sa mga biktima ng baha sa Davao region na aabot sa libu-libong katao na ang naapektuhan.

Kasabay nito, ang tanggapan naman ni Speaker Romualdez at Tingog Reps. Yedda K. Romualdez at Jude Acidre ay patuloy ang pagsasaayos para agad na maipakalat ang 21,000 food packs sa lugar mula sa personal “calamity funds” ni Speaker Romualdez.

Gayundin, ang tanggapan ni Speaker at Tingog partylist ay nakipag-ugnayan na rin sa DSWD para agad na magpalabas ng 30, 000 food packs para sa mga binaha.

“This is to reassure and let our kababayans in Davao Region know that the government of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is here and it is doing its best to alleviate their condition. Aid will continue to flow in your areas as you all recover from the adverse effects of the floods,” ani Speaker Romualdez.

“We hope and pray for everyone affected by this natural calamity in Davao Region. Rest assured that we will continue to find ways to send help to Davao Oriental,” dagdag ng mambabatas.

“We cannot be sidetracked by political issues that distract us from our primary objectives. We need to ensure that work will continue and public service will reach the people, especially during these difficult times,” giit pa ni Speaker Romualdez.

Inendorso ni Romualdez sa DSWD ang pag-release ng P150 milyong financial aid sa mga biktima ng baha sa ilalim ng Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program ng DSWD.

Ang release ng pondo ay ipadadaan sa mga congressional districts ng mga Davao lawmakers, maging sa mga local government executives.

Hinati-hati ang naturang pondo sa: Davao de Oro Reps. Maricar Zamora, P20 million, at Ruwel Gonzaga, P20 million; Davao Oriental Reps. Cheeno Almario, P20 million, at Nelson Dayanghirang, P20 million; Davao del Norte Rep. Aldu Dujali, P20 million; PBA Partylist Rep. Migz Nograles, P20 million; Davao del Norte Vice Gov. Oyo Uy, P20 million; at Davao de Oro Vice Governor Tyron Uy, P10 million.

Ayon namanb kay Rep. Yedda Romualdez ang 21,000 relief goods ay ipapakalat din sa mga miyembro ng Kongreso sa Davao Region maging sa mga local executives ng Davao Oriental.