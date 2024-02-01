Tinatayang nasa 3,100 litro o katumbas ng P10.5 milyong halaga ng smuggled fuel at storage tanks ang kinumpiska ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) sa V Fuel Gasoline Station at Compound sa Abucay, Bataan.

Ginawa ang pagsamsam matapos ang fuel marking test ay nakakuha ng “failed” results.

Ipinatupad ng mga ahente mula sa Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-Manila International Container Port (CIIS-MICP) at personnel mula sa Enforcement and Security Service (ESS) at National Bureau of Investigation-Anti-Organized and Transnational Crime Division (NBI-AOTCD) ang Letter of Authority (LOA) na inisyu ni Customs Commissioner Bien Rubio.

“Our BOC officers did a phenomenal job in seizing these smuggled fuels and ensuring such unsafe products will not harm consumers.

Operations like these will not only hopefully keep our borders safer, but it will also keep dangerous products out of our communities and deny these organizations from the revenue they would otherwise get,” ani Rubio.

Ang operasyon sa V Fuel Gasoline Station at Compound na matatagpuan sa Roman Super Highway, Brgy. Mabatang sa Abucay, Bataan ay ipinagpatuloy matapos na ang LOA ay kilalanin ng gasoline station at compound representatives.

Sinabi ni BOC-CIIS Director Verne Enciso na nadiskubre at ininspeksiyon ng team ang nasa 2,587 litro ng diesel fuel, 3,134 litro ng unleaded gasoline, at 5,342 litro ng premium gasoline.

“Our agents also entered the compound where they found 3,100 liters of the unmarked fuels stored in four IBC tanks.

These were later on confirmed by the failed fuel mark test conducted by SGS Mobile Laboratory – Limay and the ESS Fuel Marking Team,” paliwanag niya at idinagdag na ang fuel na may failed results, ay dinala sa SGS Subic para sa confirmatory testing.

Sinabi ni Enciso na ang fuels naman na natagpuan sa gasoline station ay nakapasa sa fuel marking test na isinagawa ng SGS Mobile Laboratory – Subic at ESS Fuel Marking Team, ngunit kinakailangan pa rin ng may-ari nito na magpakita ng proof of payment of duties and taxes para sa imported fuels.

Sa koordinasyon ng BOC Port of Limay, ang team na may assigned Customs examiners ay nagsagawa ng inventory at inspection noong Miyerkules, Enero 31, 2024.

Ito ay sinaksihan ng by CIIS-MICP agents, ESS agents, at ng warehouse representative.

Matapos ito, pansamantalang nilagyan ng team ng yellowlane, padlocks, at selyo ang subjected fuels, katuwang ang Philippine Army 69IB na tumulong sa pagbibigay-seguridad sa lugar.

Ayon kay Deputy Commissioner for Customs Intelligence Group Juvymax Uy, ang naturang pinakahuling operasyon ay hindi magiging posible kung walang proper coordination sa mga key agencies at authorities.Inline image

Kung matuklasang walang kaukulang dokumento at kinakailangang permits, ang mga may-ari ng gasoline station at compound ay maaaring maharap sa paglabag sa Sections 1401 at 1430 ng Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), Sections 148-A, 254, at 265-A ng National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC), na inamyendahan ng TRAIN Law.